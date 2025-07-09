Author Mady Samper’s New Book, "My Gabriela," is a Stirring Account That Explores the Life of the Author’s Mother, Who Was a Pioneer of the New Latin American Cinema

Recent release “My Gabriela” from Page Publishing author Mady Samper is a compelling memoir that explores the life and work of the author’s mother, Gabriela Samper, a pioneer of the New Latin American Cinema. From documenting her Colombian cultural heritage to addressing social transformation, Gabriela captured countless stories to fulfill her dreams of being an artist and filmmaker.