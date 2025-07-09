Author Mady Samper’s New Book, "My Gabriela," is a Stirring Account That Explores the Life of the Author’s Mother, Who Was a Pioneer of the New Latin American Cinema
Recent release “My Gabriela” from Page Publishing author Mady Samper is a compelling memoir that explores the life and work of the author’s mother, Gabriela Samper, a pioneer of the New Latin American Cinema. From documenting her Colombian cultural heritage to addressing social transformation, Gabriela captured countless stories to fulfill her dreams of being an artist and filmmaker.
New York, NY, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mady Samper, a photographer, graphic reporter, producer, film director, and writer who has worked in advertising, cinema, documentary, and fiction films, has completed her new book, “My Gabriela”: a poignant memoir based on the life of the author’s mother, Gabriela Samper, a Colombian documentary filmmaker and one of the most important pioneers of the New Latin American Cinema.
“Gabriela Samper was a woman ahead of her time who took risks confronting an archaic society and endured ostracism and unjust persecution for her ideas,” shares Samper. “This did not stop her from fulfilling her career and commitment as an artist and filmmaker whose important films documented the identity and cultural heritage of the Colombian people and addressed the social transformation of a colonized culture. Her film ‘The Most Holy Blessed Brothers’ was selected to be part of the collection of the film archive at the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) in New York. During the sixties, Gabriela was part of a group of Colombian intellectuals who initiated the movement of Modern Theater in Colombia. She worked as an actress, producer, and theater director bringing the arts to children, countryside, towns, and villages where they had never seen the magic, color, and joy of the performing arts before.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mady Samper’s enthralling tale, enriched by details of violence in Colombia and the rise of Latin American film and performing arts in the twentieth century, addresses the imbrication of art and politics during the Cold War. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “My Gabriela” is sure to resonate with fans of Latin American filmmaking, helping to bring to life one of the industry's most powerful and influential figures.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "My Gabriela" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
