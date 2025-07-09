Author Jim Smith’s New Book, "Power Grab," is an Engrossing Thriller That Follows a Man on the Run Trying to Clear His Name
Recent release “Power Grab” from Page Publishing author Jim Smith is a thrilling novel that follows an ex-Secret Service agent who finds himself in the middle of a potentially deadly setup after a high-profile assassination while living in Cabo San Lucas.
Plano, TX, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jim Smith, originally from New Orleans, has completed his new book, “Power Grab”: a captivating thriller that introduces Preston Rogers, an ex-Secret Service agent who now spends his time hustling well-heeled tourists on Cabo San Lucas’s famed golf courses and occasionally working jobs from US-based attorneys, following cheating husbands while they partied in Cabo. Things are easy, uncomplicated, and perfect right up to the moment a high-profile American is assassinated in Cabo, and Preston is set up to take the fall.
His face is now being plastered on every TV and newspaper in the world. The Mexican federales have orders to kill on sight. The American FBI won’t hesitate if given the chance. His only choices are to run off to South America and hide or find why someone has chosen to destroy his life and everything he loves.
Author Jim Smith has lived all over the USA; Paris, France; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He feels writing a great thriller benefits from having lived an adventurous life. He was a motocross and supercross racer, a private pilot, a scuba diver and offshore fisherman, a speed record holder in offshore boats, a martial artist, and the founder of six small businesses. Readers will find bits and pieces of this life throughout his writings.
Smith writes, “The photo he’d received had been recent. The man was midfifties, about five feet ten, 190 pounds with an executive’s paunch; he sported a gold Rolex, expensive shoes, and an air of wealth and importance. The woman with him was somewhat of a surprise. Usually his targets were accompanied by women half their age, but this one was different. Her age was hard to tell. Her skin said fifty, though her tall, slender figure and the way she carried herself said forty. She wore a sleeveless white blouse, designer jeans, and a wide, floppy hat over her shoulder-length blonde hair. Her bearing was regal and assured, definitely not typical of the women he was paid to follow. And there was another surprise too—a bodyguard. The target and girlfriend both carried luggage, but the bodyguard a step behind carried a bag over his shoulder, keeping his hands free as he scanned the surroundings for threats. Training, Preston immediately thought, everything about the man screamed government training. And that meant Preston’s target was either someone very important or very rich. Either way, Tannenbaum, the divorce lawyer in DC, had to be drooling over this one.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jim Smith’s heart-pounding novel invites readers to discover how Preston’s story will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “Power Grab” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
His face is now being plastered on every TV and newspaper in the world. The Mexican federales have orders to kill on sight. The American FBI won’t hesitate if given the chance. His only choices are to run off to South America and hide or find why someone has chosen to destroy his life and everything he loves.
Author Jim Smith has lived all over the USA; Paris, France; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He feels writing a great thriller benefits from having lived an adventurous life. He was a motocross and supercross racer, a private pilot, a scuba diver and offshore fisherman, a speed record holder in offshore boats, a martial artist, and the founder of six small businesses. Readers will find bits and pieces of this life throughout his writings.
Smith writes, “The photo he’d received had been recent. The man was midfifties, about five feet ten, 190 pounds with an executive’s paunch; he sported a gold Rolex, expensive shoes, and an air of wealth and importance. The woman with him was somewhat of a surprise. Usually his targets were accompanied by women half their age, but this one was different. Her age was hard to tell. Her skin said fifty, though her tall, slender figure and the way she carried herself said forty. She wore a sleeveless white blouse, designer jeans, and a wide, floppy hat over her shoulder-length blonde hair. Her bearing was regal and assured, definitely not typical of the women he was paid to follow. And there was another surprise too—a bodyguard. The target and girlfriend both carried luggage, but the bodyguard a step behind carried a bag over his shoulder, keeping his hands free as he scanned the surroundings for threats. Training, Preston immediately thought, everything about the man screamed government training. And that meant Preston’s target was either someone very important or very rich. Either way, Tannenbaum, the divorce lawyer in DC, had to be drooling over this one.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jim Smith’s heart-pounding novel invites readers to discover how Preston’s story will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “Power Grab” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories