Author Teferi Fufa’s New Book, "Giggle, Jabane, Giggle," Follows a Young Girl Who Must Find a Way to Avoid Getting Punished by Her Parents for Giggling in School

Recent release “Giggle, Jabane, Giggle” from Covenant Books author Teferi Fufa is a captivating story that centers around Jabane, a young ten-year-old girl who is constantly getting in trouble for giggling in class. When her teacher demands to meet with her parents, Jabane and her friends come up with an interesting ploy to avoid involving her mother.