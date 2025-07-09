Author Teferi Fufa’s New Book, "Giggle, Jabane, Giggle," Follows a Young Girl Who Must Find a Way to Avoid Getting Punished by Her Parents for Giggling in School
Recent release “Giggle, Jabane, Giggle” from Covenant Books author Teferi Fufa is a captivating story that centers around Jabane, a young ten-year-old girl who is constantly getting in trouble for giggling in class. When her teacher demands to meet with her parents, Jabane and her friends come up with an interesting ploy to avoid involving her mother.
Coon Rapids, MN, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Teferi Fufa, a native of the Oromia Region of Ethiopia who moved to the United States and taught at an elementary school for twenty-five years, has completed his new book, “Giggle, Jabane, Giggle”: a charming tale that follows a young girl’s efforts to avoid disappointing her parents and skirt getting in trouble for her constant giggling and positive attitude.
“Jabane, the main character of the book, is a ten-year-old vibrant little girl,” writes Fufa. “She often got in trouble at school because she giggled all the time. Her teachers punished her by beating her open palms with a ruler to stop her from giggling. When punishing did not work, her teacher wanted her to bring her parents.
“Jabane loved and respected her parents. She lived in the city with her mother, and her father lived on a farm in the countryside, visiting them only during the weekends. Jabane did not want to disappoint her mother by being presented as a bad student.
“With the help of her friends, she was able to bring an end to her troubles at school.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Teferi Fufa’s new book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Jabane’s adventures, discovering that perhaps always giggling and being kind to others is not something a young girl should be punished for. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Fufa’s story to life, “Giggle, Jabane, Giggle” is sure to invite readers to revisit this delightful tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Giggle, Jabane, Giggle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
