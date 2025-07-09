Author Marie Malone’s New Book, "Unexpected Blessing," is a Heartfelt Romance Novel That Follows Two Individuals Whose Unexpected Meeting Leads to a Lifetime of Love
Recent release “Unexpected Blessing” from Covenant Books author Marie Malone is a stirring tale that centers around Jeff and Eve, two individuals who meet at a wedding and are instantly attracted to each other. But when an unexpected pregnancy arises, they both must navigate their feelings for one another as they question what the future holds for them both.
Chrisman, IL, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marie Malone, a retired teacher who enjoys spending time with her family, writing, volunteering, and reading a wide variety of genres, has completed her new book, “Unexpected Blessing”: a riveting story that follows two lovers who, after meeting at a wedding, find themselves cultivating a relationship until an unexpected pregnancy forces them to make a choice about their future together.
“Jeff Adams has no intention of meeting anyone and certainly no plans to marry,” writes Malone. “He is entirely focused on building his promising gardening business. Eve Champlain works in a very lucrative and secretive technology security business. Jeff and Eve meet while attending two friends’ wedding. They feel an instant attraction for each other. It felt as if they were supposed to meet in this way. The unforeseen attraction resulted in an unexpected pregnancy. Jeff intends to do the right thing and ask Eve to marry him. Several hitches occur as the couple work toward finding a way to make their relationship grow. Afraid to admit that their attraction has developed into a loving and long-lasting commitment, the couple depend on their faith and realize the blessing given to them as they encounter bumps in the road to finding their happiness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Marie Malone’s new book will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on this beautiful journey of love, and Jeff and Eve’s efforts to make their relationship work as best they can. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Unexpected Blessing” is a heartfelt tribute to love and the sacrifices it can sometimes require creating a worthwhile relationship.
Readers can purchase “Unexpected Blessing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Jeff Adams has no intention of meeting anyone and certainly no plans to marry,” writes Malone. “He is entirely focused on building his promising gardening business. Eve Champlain works in a very lucrative and secretive technology security business. Jeff and Eve meet while attending two friends’ wedding. They feel an instant attraction for each other. It felt as if they were supposed to meet in this way. The unforeseen attraction resulted in an unexpected pregnancy. Jeff intends to do the right thing and ask Eve to marry him. Several hitches occur as the couple work toward finding a way to make their relationship grow. Afraid to admit that their attraction has developed into a loving and long-lasting commitment, the couple depend on their faith and realize the blessing given to them as they encounter bumps in the road to finding their happiness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Marie Malone’s new book will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on this beautiful journey of love, and Jeff and Eve’s efforts to make their relationship work as best they can. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Unexpected Blessing” is a heartfelt tribute to love and the sacrifices it can sometimes require creating a worthwhile relationship.
Readers can purchase “Unexpected Blessing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories