Author Marie Malone’s New Book, "Unexpected Blessing," is a Heartfelt Romance Novel That Follows Two Individuals Whose Unexpected Meeting Leads to a Lifetime of Love

Recent release “Unexpected Blessing” from Covenant Books author Marie Malone is a stirring tale that centers around Jeff and Eve, two individuals who meet at a wedding and are instantly attracted to each other. But when an unexpected pregnancy arises, they both must navigate their feelings for one another as they question what the future holds for them both.