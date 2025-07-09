Author Neil Lesourd’s New Book, "Instant Conception," is a Heartfelt Collection of Poems and Short Stories Inspired by the Author’s Experiences in Life
Recent release “Instant Conception” from Newman Springs Publishing author Neil Lesourd is a compelling and deeply personal assortment of short stories and poems that recount various moments from the author’s childhood, revealing the moments and lessons he learned along the way that have come to define him.
New York, NY, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Neil Lesourd has completed his new book, “Instant Conception”: a stirring account that invites readers to follow along on a series of poems that reflect on the author’s life, revealing lessons learned and both struggles and triumphs he has endured over the years.
“‘Instant Conception’ is a collection of poetry and short stories related to a young man growing up in this world,” writes Lesourd. “Original and humorous, this book includes some factual accounts. Enjoy!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Neil Lesourd’s engaging series is sure to resonate with fans of the poetry genre, offering a candid and heartfelt compilation that will keep the pages turning.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Instant Conception” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories