Author Neil Lesourd’s New Book, "Instant Conception," is a Heartfelt Collection of Poems and Short Stories Inspired by the Author’s Experiences in Life

Recent release “Instant Conception” from Newman Springs Publishing author Neil Lesourd is a compelling and deeply personal assortment of short stories and poems that recount various moments from the author’s childhood, revealing the moments and lessons he learned along the way that have come to define him.