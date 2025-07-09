Gary M. Thompson’s New Book, "Rednecks and Rainbows," is a Compelling Novel Exploring the Lives of Rednecks Who Buck the Stereotypes Associated with Their Communities
Richmond, VA, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gary M. Thompson, whose poems have appeared in numerous magazines and journals nationwide, has completed his most recent book, “Rednecks and Rainbows”: a riveting and engaging tale that follows the lives of a redneck community who go against the stereotypes often associated with rednecks, instead presenting the loving and accepting community that rednecks can often be.
Author Gary M. Thompson is a semi-retired small-business owner with a varied background in print journalism and communications, having worked as a newspaper reporter, travel writer, publications editor, advertising copywriter, and proofreader. He has also taught adult literacy, creative writing, yoga, and line dancing. Currently, Thompson lives in Richmond, Virginia, with his partner and husband of thirty-eight years and enjoys spending time writing at their beach cottage in nearby Sandbridge.
“Rednecks are widely perceived as stereotypes: gun-toting and violent men guzzling beer and chewing tobacco in jacked-up pickup trucks; overweight and gossipy women packing pistols in their purses; and sex-scandalized preachers stressing tithing while condemning fornication and the pursuit of money,” writes Thompson.
“Even though these stereotypes exist, there is a rarely recognized community in redneck culture of openhearted and nonviolent outliers who believe and practice the adages ‘Live and let live’ and ‘Love thy neighbor as thyself.’
“‘Rednecks and Rainbows’ is their story—characters who are antidotes to stereotypes even when faced with ridicule and violence and death. Their portraits exemplify how humor and amity can prevail over misunderstandings and enmity and how the hopes and truths explored in fiction might become the language of living.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gary M. Thompson’s book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping to fight back against redneck stereotypes to show that any individual or community, no matter their background, can be a place of love and acceptance.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Rednecks and Rainbows” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Gary M. Thompson is a semi-retired small-business owner with a varied background in print journalism and communications, having worked as a newspaper reporter, travel writer, publications editor, advertising copywriter, and proofreader. He has also taught adult literacy, creative writing, yoga, and line dancing. Currently, Thompson lives in Richmond, Virginia, with his partner and husband of thirty-eight years and enjoys spending time writing at their beach cottage in nearby Sandbridge.
“Rednecks are widely perceived as stereotypes: gun-toting and violent men guzzling beer and chewing tobacco in jacked-up pickup trucks; overweight and gossipy women packing pistols in their purses; and sex-scandalized preachers stressing tithing while condemning fornication and the pursuit of money,” writes Thompson.
“Even though these stereotypes exist, there is a rarely recognized community in redneck culture of openhearted and nonviolent outliers who believe and practice the adages ‘Live and let live’ and ‘Love thy neighbor as thyself.’
“‘Rednecks and Rainbows’ is their story—characters who are antidotes to stereotypes even when faced with ridicule and violence and death. Their portraits exemplify how humor and amity can prevail over misunderstandings and enmity and how the hopes and truths explored in fiction might become the language of living.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gary M. Thompson’s book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping to fight back against redneck stereotypes to show that any individual or community, no matter their background, can be a place of love and acceptance.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Rednecks and Rainbows” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories