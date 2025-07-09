LaTi’Tyre’s Newly Released “My Life, My Challenges, My Changes” is a Candid and Inspiring Testimony of Faith, Resilience, and Transformation

“My Life, My Challenges, My Changes: Telling It All, Keeping It Real, and Turning to God for Directions” from Christian Faith Publishing author LaTi’Tyre is a powerful and transparent memoir that explores life’s ups and downs through a spiritual lens, encouraging readers to trust in God through every season.