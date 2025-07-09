LaTi’Tyre’s Newly Released “My Life, My Challenges, My Changes” is a Candid and Inspiring Testimony of Faith, Resilience, and Transformation
“My Life, My Challenges, My Changes: Telling It All, Keeping It Real, and Turning to God for Directions” from Christian Faith Publishing author LaTi’Tyre is a powerful and transparent memoir that explores life’s ups and downs through a spiritual lens, encouraging readers to trust in God through every season.
New York, NY, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Life, My Challenges, My Changes: Telling It All, Keeping It Real, and Turning to God for Directions”: a heartfelt and revealing journey of personal trials and spiritual growth. “My Life, My Challenges, My Changes: Telling It All, Keeping It Real, and Turning to God for Directions” is the creation of published author, LaTi’Tyre, a dedicated mother and grandmother who resides in Illinois. A certified professional makeup artist who has also been a homeschool teacher, a group leader for youth summer activities, a secretary, a bookkeeper, and a choir director for a wonderful Christian ministry. She enjoys volunteering her services to help the homeless, elderly, and youth.
LaTi’Tyre shares, “My life…was designed and created by God to worship and praise him and to live righteously. It is also confused and complicated by me, involving multiple marriages, dysfunctional relationships, and roller-coaster rides through unhelpful situations.
“My challenges… The rises and falls of my life have shaped me into the woman I am today: godly, strong, courageous, independent, the apple of God’s eye, selfless, a goal-getter, spontaneous, a warrior, fearfully and wonderfully made.
“My changes…praying and trusting God to help control, alter, and delete things in my life to help me become a better person for myself and for others.
“This book will allow you to see God with life-changing insight.
“Wise words: Be careful how you spit negative words from your mouth toward someone because you never know how those same words will make a U-turn and shower all over you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaTi’Tyre’s new book offers an unfiltered and spiritually uplifting narrative that encourages readers to embrace honesty, healing, and divine guidance in their own life stories.
Consumers can purchase “My Life, My Challenges, My Changes: Telling It All, Keeping It Real, and Turning to God for Directions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Life, My Challenges, My Changes: Telling It All, Keeping It Real, and Turning to God for Directions,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
