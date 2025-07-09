Pastor Joseph Strickland’s Newly Released "The Babylonian Deception" is a Compelling Exploration of Biblical Truth and Humanity’s Misunderstanding of Death and Life
“The Babylonian Deception: It’s Happening Now” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Joseph Strickland is a thought-provoking examination of the biblical concept of death, the deception that blinds humanity, and the life offered through Jesus Christ.
Springfield, MA, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Babylonian Deception: It’s Happening Now”: a spiritual perspective on the biblical meaning of death and the deceptive beliefs that keep humanity from embracing true life in Christ. “The Babylonian Deception: It’s Happening Now” is the creation of published author, Pastor Joseph Strickland, the founding pastor of Pathways to the Tree of Life Ministries in Springfield, Massachusetts, and a licensed clinical therapist. Devoted to teaching and preaching the gospel, he finds joy in engaging with fellow believers and even debating non-believers. Though he was saved at eight, his early life did not reflect that transformation. After a powerful revival experience in 1977 and a life-changing encounter with God in 1992, Strickland fully committed to his faith. He was ordained by Pastor Robert Daniels and later established his own ministry. He serves alongside his wife, Diane Strickland.
Pastor Strickland shares, “God said, 'In the day that ye eat thereof, thou shalt surely die.' God was talking to the man he had created and named Adam. Adam lived 930 years after God told him that he would die, and then he died. However, God said, 'In the day that ye eat.' Anyone reading this will have to say that Adam was alive after he ate the fruit. That understanding brings humanity into direct contrast with their God. This book intends to bring an understanding of the death that God spoke about and how humanity understands that same death. When we understand that the entirety of humanity is dead in trespasses and sins, we will search for life in our own lives instead of in other worlds. God sent life into this world because the world is dead, but we don’t understand the death that God declared Adam to be. Because we don’t understand that death, we reject the life that God sent to us. The author of this book attempts to explain an equation: if you don’t know the death that Adam and Eve died, you will never know that you have a need for life, and that is what God wants you to have. In the Bible, God is trying to show us that death is real, but eternal life is also real, and He asks us to choose this day between the two. Jesus said, 'I am the way, the truth, and the life.' The Bible also says that in Him was life, and that life was the light of man.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Joseph Strickland’s new book encourages readers to reexamine long-held beliefs and embrace the true message of Scripture regarding life, death, and redemption.
Consumers can purchase “The Babylonian Deception: It’s Happening Now” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Babylonian Deception: It’s Happening Now,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
