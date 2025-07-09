Jonthan Downing’s Newly Released "Intentional Child Rearing" is a Powerful and Faith-Driven Guide to Raising Godly Children from the Earliest Stages of Life
“Intentional Child Rearing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jonthan Downing is an insightful and spiritually grounded call to action for parents, guardians, and caregivers to prioritize faith-based parenting from the womb through every stage of development.
Edenton, NC, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Intentional Child Rearing”: an empowering and Scripture-rooted approach to raising children with purpose, discipline, and spiritual intention. “Intentional Child Rearing” is the creation of published author, Jonthan Downing, who co-leads Shalom International Church with her husband of forty-three years, passionately serving their community and family, which includes three sons, daughters-in-law, and nine grandchildren. A graduate of Elizabeth City State University with a Master of Divinity from Regent University, she is the author of Until Death Does Its Part and is pursuing a PhD in divinity. Through her nonprofit, Mentees-in-Motion, she hosts the annual Wailing Women’s Family Life Conference and Juneteenth celebrations to uplift and serve all ages. She also oversees Downing Evangelistic Ministries and serves on the board of Power Ministries. As an entrepreneur, she founded a childcare center, after-school program, and Witness Wares Variety Store. Pastor Downing continues to travel, teach, and inspire, determined to fulfill God’s vision and spread His glory throughout the earth.
Jonthan Downing shares, “Intentional Child-Rearing is a book focused on the importance of raising a generation of godly children and the generations within each. We cannot wait to pour into our children when we think they are old enough to understand. It has to start in the womb. According to Jeremiah 1:5 (KJV), God knew us and ordained us at this early stage of life as prophets. Failure to start early and raise a godly seed in the home has caused much rebuttal and regret for our local communities, states, nation as well as the world. We are now leaving the raising of children to grandparents, detention centers, schools, and other entities. Although it takes a village to raise a child, the village starts first at home. When we refuse to train children early and raise them in God’s admonition, the adversary takes advantage of the time lost.
“Generational curses are at an all-time high with many not realizing what they are experiencing. The enemy of our soul is after the seed and the seed’s seed. Infiltrating them while they are young is on his mind and is an infringement upon God’s copyright. God always intended for children to be loved and led by fathers and raised by godly mothers in the home from generation to generation.
“Intentional Child-Rearing is about starting early in making it a priority in raising our children. It has to be at the forefront of our lives. It can’t be an afterthought. It has to come before our jobs or social life. The Bible clearly states to teach them when we are home, when we lay down, and when we rise up (Deuteronomy 6:7 KJV). This means pouring into and training our children constantly. It’s time and effort. There will never be a dull moment for a parent or guardian when we do it in the early stages of a child’s life as required by God. Yes, it will take stamina, and we will have to stick with it until Christ is formed in them no matter what age. But this is what it means by intentional child-rearing!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonthan Downing’s new book presents a compelling and practical guide for families looking to raise their children in alignment with biblical values and divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Intentional Child Rearing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Intentional Child Rearing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jonthan Downing shares, “Intentional Child-Rearing is a book focused on the importance of raising a generation of godly children and the generations within each. We cannot wait to pour into our children when we think they are old enough to understand. It has to start in the womb. According to Jeremiah 1:5 (KJV), God knew us and ordained us at this early stage of life as prophets. Failure to start early and raise a godly seed in the home has caused much rebuttal and regret for our local communities, states, nation as well as the world. We are now leaving the raising of children to grandparents, detention centers, schools, and other entities. Although it takes a village to raise a child, the village starts first at home. When we refuse to train children early and raise them in God’s admonition, the adversary takes advantage of the time lost.
“Generational curses are at an all-time high with many not realizing what they are experiencing. The enemy of our soul is after the seed and the seed’s seed. Infiltrating them while they are young is on his mind and is an infringement upon God’s copyright. God always intended for children to be loved and led by fathers and raised by godly mothers in the home from generation to generation.
“Intentional Child-Rearing is about starting early in making it a priority in raising our children. It has to be at the forefront of our lives. It can’t be an afterthought. It has to come before our jobs or social life. The Bible clearly states to teach them when we are home, when we lay down, and when we rise up (Deuteronomy 6:7 KJV). This means pouring into and training our children constantly. It’s time and effort. There will never be a dull moment for a parent or guardian when we do it in the early stages of a child’s life as required by God. Yes, it will take stamina, and we will have to stick with it until Christ is formed in them no matter what age. But this is what it means by intentional child-rearing!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonthan Downing’s new book presents a compelling and practical guide for families looking to raise their children in alignment with biblical values and divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Intentional Child Rearing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Intentional Child Rearing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories