Kelsey Phillips’s Newly Released "Simply Spoken SAHM" is an Inspiring Devotional That Uplifts Stay-at-Home Moms Through Honest Reflections and Faith-Filled Encouragement
“Simply Spoken SAHM” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelsey Phillips is a heartfelt devotional that blends real-life motherhood with scriptural wisdom to inspire and encourage women in their walk with Christ.
Scottsboro, AL, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Simply Spoken SAHM”: a candid and uplifting devotional offering daily encouragement for stay-at-home moms navigating the joys and trials of family life through the lens of faith. “Simply Spoken SAHM” is the creation of published author, Kelsey Phillips, a devoted wife, stay-at-home now mom of four, and a passionate follower of Jesus Christ living in North Alabama. Drawing from her personal experiences in marriage, motherhood, and faith, Kelsey shares hope-filled reflections to encourage other women. A registered radiologic technologist, she paused her career to focus on family and found a calling in writing about God’s grace. Through her stories, Kelsey emphasizes the power of Christ’s redemptive love and seeks to uplift others navigating life’s daily challenges.
Phillips shares, “Experience the power of Jesus Christ through reading His Word daily. The divine intervention of God’s love for His children is bountiful and endless. His transformative power is everlasting, and as a stay-at-home mom, Kelsey shares candidly through this devotional about life’s hiccups, triumphs, valleys, and the boundless love of Christ by weaving in wisdom from God’s Holy Word.
“Through her stories of struggles and redemptions, she invites readers along with her in her journey of Spirit-filled interactions from day to day by highlighting God’s unwavering faithfulness to her and her family. With each example, her hope is to illuminate the path to experiencing Jesus’s immeasurable love, grace, and mercy.
“In this daily devotional book, the readers are urged to grasp the importance of staying in continual prayer, devotion, and walking with God each day. This book displays openly about the downfalls of the flesh and raw situations of everyday life. This book exemplifies the great lengths that God goes to for His children. God is the supplier and provider for our lives. This book highlights the importance of seeking Him in all aspects of life. There is always room for the broken to fall into the arms of Jesus, just ask the author. He cares for us and delightfully rejoices when we return to Him. Are you the one straying sheep that left the other ninety-nine? You are never too far from God’s forgiveness if Christ is your Lord and Savior. His forgiveness is limitless to His children. Believe in Jesus, and trust in God’s eternal plan for your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelsey Phillips’s new book is a touching and honest devotional perfect for women seeking spiritual renewal and encouragement in the daily routines of motherhood.
Consumers can purchase “Simply Spoken SAHM” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Simply Spoken SAHM,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
