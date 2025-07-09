Carmen Hansen’s Newly Released "Bible Truth Warrior Daughter in Christ" is an Empowering and Personal Testament of Faith, Resilience, and Divine Guidance

“Bible Truth Warrior Daughter in Christ: My life experiences up to now Yeshua guiding me through my life journey.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carmen Hansen is a heartfelt memoir of overcoming life's toughest challenges through unwavering faith and the transformative power of Yeshua.