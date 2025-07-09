Carmen Hansen’s Newly Released "Bible Truth Warrior Daughter in Christ" is an Empowering and Personal Testament of Faith, Resilience, and Divine Guidance
“Bible Truth Warrior Daughter in Christ: My life experiences up to now Yeshua guiding me through my life journey.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carmen Hansen is a heartfelt memoir of overcoming life's toughest challenges through unwavering faith and the transformative power of Yeshua.
Salkum, WA, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Bible Truth Warrior Daughter in Christ: My life experiences up to now Yeshua guiding me through my life journey.”: a powerful and inspiring narrative of spiritual growth and personal triumph. “Bible Truth Warrior Daughter in Christ: My life experiences up to now Yeshua guiding me through my life journey.” is the creation of published author, Carmen Hansen, a dedicated wife and mother who has a passion for outreach work with women.
Hansen shares, “I hope this book will encourage you to realize there are other women who have gotten through the ugliest and come out of it in the name of Yeshua (Jesus). I am encouraging you to not give up. You will be touched by my words of comfort through life’s challenges. I pray this book will captivate you, and you will see Yeshua in every step I took in my life.
“Be that wild and free woman of God! I know you can get through anything, as long as you keep close to Him. When I say to be wild and free, it’s not to be restricted by the dogmas that are placed on us as kids. I am saying live your life with a boldness in Christ. I believe He wants us to stand up and stand firm in our resolve, with Yeshua there to be our rear guard.
“My life journey has been a rocky one until I found Yeshua (Jesus) when I turned twenty-seven years old. I praise Him for saving me. I know where I’m going, and I finally understand my purpose in this life. The brokenness in this life is our strength, remember, ladies? And Father God says He will use it for His good. I do believe that totally.
“To be wild and free is to be created as powerful women of God. What does that mean for you, beautiful women of the Almighty? We are all warrior women, daughters to Yeshua Ha Mashiach!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carmen Hansen’s new book offers a message of empowerment and strength, encouraging women to embrace their divine purpose and stand firm in their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Bible Truth Warrior Daughter in Christ: My life experiences up to now Yeshua guiding me through my life journey.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bible Truth Warrior Daughter in Christ: My life experiences up to now Yeshua guiding me through my life journey.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
