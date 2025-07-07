Regal Touch Cleaning Launches Service to Boost Lease Renewals in Indianapolis Commercial Real Estate
Regal Touch Cleaning announces an enhanced commercial cleaning service designed to increase tenant satisfaction and lease renewals for property managers and building owners throughout Indianapolis. According to a 2022 BOMA report, 85% of tenants cite cleanliness as a primary factor in lease renewal decisions. This new service aims to help Indianapolis property owners retain occupancy and reduce costly turnover.
Indianapolis, IN, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Regal Touch Cleaning has introduced a comprehensive commercial cleaning solution tailored to support property managers, real estate professionals, and healthcare facilities across Indianapolis in retaining tenants and maximizing occupancy rates. The announcement follows recent industry findings that indicate 85% of tenants list cleanliness as a critical reason for renewing their commercial leases.
In a competitive Indianapolis real estate market, property owners face increasing pressure to offer well-maintained environments to attract and retain tenants. According to the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), tenants are more likely to renew their leases when common areas are spotless, lobbies are dust-free, and bathrooms remain fresh week after week. Regal Touch Cleaning’s new service addresses these needs by providing detailed, consistent cleaning that covers all aspects of commercial properties—from apartment complexes in Carmel and Fishers to healthcare clinics and downtown office spaces.
“Tenants’ expectations have shifted, and simply being ‘clean enough’ no longer meets the standard,” said Raven Davie, Owner, Regal Touch Cleaning. “Property managers who invest in professional cleaning services not only create healthier, more inviting spaces, but also increase lease renewals and reduce turnover. Our focus is on delivering a reliable, detailed clean that property managers and tenants can trust.”
The newly announced service supports real estate offices, coworking spaces, apartment complexes, and healthcare facilities in Central Indiana. Regal Touch Cleaning adheres to industry standards, especially for healthcare clients, ensuring all compliance and regulatory requirements are met. Real estate professionals rely on the company to present properties in the best possible condition for both current and prospective tenants.
Apartment managers in rapidly developing areas such as Central Indiana benefit from Regal Touch Cleaning’s attention to detail. Clean stairwells, fresh-smelling laundry rooms, and polished entryways help managers maintain a competitive edge and attract lease renewals—even as new apartment complexes are built across the region.
Healthcare facilities also rely on Regal Touch Cleaning to maintain patient safety and compliance standards. The company’s trained staff deliver regulation-compliant cleaning for clinics, dental offices, urgent care centers, and other medical practices—giving tenants and their patients confidence in the safety and cleanliness of their environment.
Regal Touch Cleaning’s commitment to high standards and reliable service has positioned it as a trusted partner for property managers looking to maximize tenant retention. With commercial property competition at an all-time high, clean, well-maintained environments are proving essential for maintaining occupancy and reputation.
In a competitive Indianapolis real estate market, property owners face increasing pressure to offer well-maintained environments to attract and retain tenants. According to the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), tenants are more likely to renew their leases when common areas are spotless, lobbies are dust-free, and bathrooms remain fresh week after week. Regal Touch Cleaning’s new service addresses these needs by providing detailed, consistent cleaning that covers all aspects of commercial properties—from apartment complexes in Carmel and Fishers to healthcare clinics and downtown office spaces.
“Tenants’ expectations have shifted, and simply being ‘clean enough’ no longer meets the standard,” said Raven Davie, Owner, Regal Touch Cleaning. “Property managers who invest in professional cleaning services not only create healthier, more inviting spaces, but also increase lease renewals and reduce turnover. Our focus is on delivering a reliable, detailed clean that property managers and tenants can trust.”
The newly announced service supports real estate offices, coworking spaces, apartment complexes, and healthcare facilities in Central Indiana. Regal Touch Cleaning adheres to industry standards, especially for healthcare clients, ensuring all compliance and regulatory requirements are met. Real estate professionals rely on the company to present properties in the best possible condition for both current and prospective tenants.
Apartment managers in rapidly developing areas such as Central Indiana benefit from Regal Touch Cleaning’s attention to detail. Clean stairwells, fresh-smelling laundry rooms, and polished entryways help managers maintain a competitive edge and attract lease renewals—even as new apartment complexes are built across the region.
Healthcare facilities also rely on Regal Touch Cleaning to maintain patient safety and compliance standards. The company’s trained staff deliver regulation-compliant cleaning for clinics, dental offices, urgent care centers, and other medical practices—giving tenants and their patients confidence in the safety and cleanliness of their environment.
Regal Touch Cleaning’s commitment to high standards and reliable service has positioned it as a trusted partner for property managers looking to maximize tenant retention. With commercial property competition at an all-time high, clean, well-maintained environments are proving essential for maintaining occupancy and reputation.
Contact
Raven DavieContact
800-652-0667
800-652-0667
Categories