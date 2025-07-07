Regal Touch Cleaning Launches Service to Boost Lease Renewals in Indianapolis Commercial Real Estate

Regal Touch Cleaning announces an enhanced commercial cleaning service designed to increase tenant satisfaction and lease renewals for property managers and building owners throughout Indianapolis. According to a 2022 BOMA report, 85% of tenants cite cleanliness as a primary factor in lease renewal decisions. This new service aims to help Indianapolis property owners retain occupancy and reduce costly turnover.