Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Huntsville, AL

Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Huntsville, AL, store to 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, with an opening set for early July 2025. The move reflects the company’s continued growth and focus on customer convenience, offering a wide range of flooring options, expert services, and enhanced accessibility. Located next to a Cabinets To Go, the new store strengthens community ties and supports the brand’s mission to deliver quality, value, and trusted flooring solutions across the Country.