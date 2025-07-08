Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Huntsville, AL
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Huntsville, AL, store to 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, with an opening set for early July 2025. The move reflects the company’s continued growth and focus on customer convenience, offering a wide range of flooring options, expert services, and enhanced accessibility. Located next to a Cabinets To Go, the new store strengthens community ties and supports the brand’s mission to deliver quality, value, and trusted flooring solutions across the Country.
Huntsville, AL, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New location marks continued growth and commitment to optimizing its presence across the country.
Lumber Liquidators, a national leader in high-quality hard-surface flooring, is proud to announce a strategic store move to a new location at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, Alabama. The store will officially open to the public in early-July 2025, offering customers a wide selection of flooring options — ranging from hardwood and vinyl to laminate and resilient products — along with accessories, expert design guidance, professional installation services, and exceptional customer care.
The new Huntsville location will be next to its sister company Cabinets To Go, reflecting Lumber Liquidators' ongoing commitment to better serving the community, enhancing convenience with more products in one space, and simplifying your project needs.
“We’re thrilled to bring Lumber Liquidators to a brand-new vantage point in Huntsville and continue our mission of bringing you the right floors at the right price,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Lumber Liquidators. “This store move exemplifies how our return to basics has made the brand better than ever. We’re proud to be a trusted name in the industry, and we’re going to continue showing why we’re the best in the flooring business.”
The Huntsville store is one part of Lumber Liquidators’ nationwide network of 200+ locations and will continue serving the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering unbeatable value to homeowners, builders, and contractors across the USA.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is the nation’s largest independent retailer of hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring. Known for its wide product selection, expert advice, and professional installation services, the company has built a reputation for making flooring projects seamless and affordable. With locations coast to coast, Lumber Liquidators is committed to helping customers find the perfect floors — at the perfect price.
Lumber Liquidators, a national leader in high-quality hard-surface flooring, is proud to announce a strategic store move to a new location at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, Alabama. The store will officially open to the public in early-July 2025, offering customers a wide selection of flooring options — ranging from hardwood and vinyl to laminate and resilient products — along with accessories, expert design guidance, professional installation services, and exceptional customer care.
The new Huntsville location will be next to its sister company Cabinets To Go, reflecting Lumber Liquidators' ongoing commitment to better serving the community, enhancing convenience with more products in one space, and simplifying your project needs.
“We’re thrilled to bring Lumber Liquidators to a brand-new vantage point in Huntsville and continue our mission of bringing you the right floors at the right price,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Lumber Liquidators. “This store move exemplifies how our return to basics has made the brand better than ever. We’re proud to be a trusted name in the industry, and we’re going to continue showing why we’re the best in the flooring business.”
The Huntsville store is one part of Lumber Liquidators’ nationwide network of 200+ locations and will continue serving the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering unbeatable value to homeowners, builders, and contractors across the USA.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is the nation’s largest independent retailer of hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring. Known for its wide product selection, expert advice, and professional installation services, the company has built a reputation for making flooring projects seamless and affordable. With locations coast to coast, Lumber Liquidators is committed to helping customers find the perfect floors — at the perfect price.
Contact
F9 Brands Inc.Contact
Brandon McGrath
513-237-3534
LumberLiquidators.com
Brandon McGrath
513-237-3534
LumberLiquidators.com
Categories