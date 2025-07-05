Sunlight Media Reports Custom Website Design Triples User Session Time for Los Angeles Businesses
A new analysis from Sunlight Media highlights that custom website designs can increase user session times by up to three times compared to template-based sites, according to the Adobe Experience Report (2024). This finding underscores the growing importance of custom web solutions for engagement, trust, and search performance among Los Angeles businesses.
Los Angles, CA, July 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sunlight Media, a leading Los Angeles-based digital agency, has announced new data demonstrating the impact of custom website design on user engagement and business outcomes. According to the Adobe Experience Report (2024), custom-built websites hold user attention three times longer than template-based alternatives—a trend increasingly relevant for businesses aiming to improve online conversion and brand trust.
Across a wide spectrum of industries—from Southern California startups to nonprofits and government agencies—Sunlight Media has observed measurable improvements not only in session times but also in bounce rates, engagement metrics, and lead generation when clients transition from generic templates to custom website solutions.
Unlike off-the-shelf templates, custom website designs are tailored to each business’s brand, audience, and specific needs. This approach enables intuitive navigation, improved site speed, ADA-compliant accessibility features, and greater long-term scalability. Google’s 2023 data further reveals that 53% of mobile users abandon sites taking longer than three seconds to load, making the speed and efficiency of custom designs a critical asset for search ranking and user retention.
Small and medium-sized businesses, including startups and nonprofits, often see the greatest gains. Modular, phased custom designs offer immediate advantages in search engine optimization (SEO) and user experience (UX), with the added benefit of evolving alongside organizational growth. For sectors with legal or ethical accessibility requirements, custom solutions help ensure compliance from the outset.
“In today’s digital landscape, first impressions are everything. A well-crafted custom website not only keeps visitors engaged but also builds trust and supports ongoing business growth,” said Angelo Frisina, CEO of Sunlight Media.
Sunlight Media’s findings reflect broader trends: longer session times signal higher site quality to search engines like Google, increasing the likelihood of improved rankings and organic traffic. The agency advises businesses to consider a custom digital approach if current websites exhibit signs of underperformance, such as low session durations, high bounce rates, or mobile usability issues.
The move towards custom website design represents a timely opportunity for Los Angeles organizations seeking to optimize their digital presence, strengthen their brands, and maximize the return on their online investments.
Angelo Frisina
323-868-3581
