"You Do You, Boo!," A Charming New Children’s Picture Book About Self Expression Now Available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon, Coming Soon to Libraries

Author Angela Fincham invites readers into a heartwarming tale that celebrates individuality with the release of "You Do You, Boo!," now available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon. In this whimsical story, Boo the ghost breaks free from the “plain-white-sheet” mold and chooses a vibrant floral outfit, inspiring her friends with her bravery and self-confidence. This 26 page picture book offers a gentle, empowering message for ages 3–5 and is perfect for bedtime snuggles or classroom read-alouds.