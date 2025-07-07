"You Do You, Boo!," A Charming New Children’s Picture Book About Self Expression Now Available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon, Coming Soon to Libraries
Charlottesville, VA, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author Angela Fincham invites readers into a heartwarming tale that celebrates individuality with the release of You Do You, Boo!, now available in hardcover and paperback from Barnes & Noble Press as well as Amazon, with plans to expand to public libraries soon.
In this whimsical story, Boo the ghost breaks free from the “plain-white-sheet” mold and chooses a vibrant floral outfit, inspiring her friends with her bravery and self-confidence. This 26‑page picture book offers a gentle, empowering message for ages 3–5 and is perfect for bedtime snuggles or classroom read-alouds.
Book Details:
– Title: You Do You, Boo!
– Author: Angela Fincham
– Format: Paperback, Hardcover, Ebook
– Publisher: Barnes & Noble
– Publication Date: June 20, 2025
– ISBN-13: 979-8319606549
About the Author
Angela Fincham, a Virginia-based award-winning children's author and mother of three, draws inspiration from her family and imagination to bring relatable, uplifting stories to young readers. Her passion for storytelling began in 2014 and continues to grow as she creates books that spark creativity and confidence.
Availability & Ordering Info
– Now available in paperback and hardcover from Barnes & Noble and Amazon
– Paperback, Hardcover and Ebook
– Coming soon – distribution to libraries nationwide
Praise for You Do You, Boo!
Early reviews highlight the book's delightful charm and universal message:
“A sweet and spirited story about standing out, staying true to yourself…perfect for bedtime or classroom reading.”
Media Contact:
Angela Fincham
Email: Dandelionsmedia@gmail.com
Web: authors.tertulia.com/angelafincham-draftz2va4l
Angela and Boo are thrilled to embark on this next chapter. Whether you're a parent, teacher, librarian, or ghost-lover at heart—get ready to be inspired by the spirited message at the heart of You Do You, Boo!
