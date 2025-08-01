Future Horizons' to Release: "Out-of-Sync Success Stories: Thriving with Sensory Processing Differences," by Renowned Author Carol Stock Kranowitz
Carol Stock Kranowitz is a graduate of Barnard College of Columbia University and earned an M.A. in Education and Human Development from the George Washington University. She lives in Maryland with her partner Mark and has five grandchildren. When she’s not writing, Carol plays the cello, walks three miles a day, and answers every email.
Arlington, TX, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Out-of-Sync Success Stories, part of the "Out-of-Sync" series, focuses on children, teens, and adults with Sensory Processing Differences (SPD) whose unique sensitivities have made the world they inhabit a better place.
In this book you will meet:
· Little Daniel, whose musicality was able connect him to his class,
· Young adult Sadie with her empathy for animals, using her abilities to start a career caring for them,
· Wise David with his determination to make office buildings comfortable and safe,
· And many more…
Through real-life success stories, this book aims to inspire those with sensory differences, as well as their family, teachers and other professionals who support them.
The stories within these pages show that neurodiversity benefits us all.
Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
