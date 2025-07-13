"Parenting the New World - Giving Birth to a Thriving Humanity" Book Release - August 9
"Parenting the New World" offers a transformative vision for raising conscious children and building a cooperative humanity, blending natural education, family wisdom, and global insight. 444-page book. Color illustrations.
Santa Cruz, Bolivia, July 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Empowering families and societies worldwide to raise the next generation of conscious global citizens, fostering a harmonious and thriving humanity.
By Christophe J. A. Ranque
Release Date: August 9, 2025
Samaipata, Bolivia
Christophe J. A. Ranque announces the upcoming release of "Parenting the New World: Giving Birth to a Thriving Humanity," launching August 9, 2025. This visionary 444-page book offers a blueprint for humanity's next evolutionary leap, positioning parenting as a universal mindset to heal and unify the world.
Drawing on over 30 years raising 11 children, Christophe presents 11 core teachings that expand parenting beyond family to global civilization. The book invites readers to view humanity as a living organism — a "Body of Nations" — where cooperation, respect, and spiritual connection build a thriving future.
"I have the intuition that Humanity is like a living organism with its own design, and that this design is inherently analogous to the human body — the most advanced form of living organism developed over millions of years on our Planet." (p. 319)
"Parenting the New World" explores:
- The Parenting Revolution: learning from children to improve education and life.
- The 9 Principles of Natural Education: milestones for raising the next generation.
- The Body of Nations: reimagining society as a living organism of cooperation.
- Preparing for the Galactic Era: humanity's readiness for cosmic citizenship.
This premium hardcover edition includes vivid color illustrations, diagrams, photographs, journaling sheets, extra digital resources, and a transformational roadmap to inspire personal and societal change.
About the Author
Born in Chambéry, France, in 1969, Christophe Jean Antoine Ranque is an agronomist specialised in socio-economy and local development. He is founder of The Parenting Revolution, a global movement promoting nature and cooperation in family and society. With his wife Claire, he has raised 11 children born in couple intimacy across four continents. His writing blends philosophy and lived experience to guide humanity's transition.
Availability
"Parenting the New World" will be available as a premium hardcover through major retailers and at https://tinyurl.com/editions-vnp (Publisher Site), retailing for US$33 during pre-order period (Reg. price US$44).
More information:
Book page: https://tinyurl.com/vnp-pnw
Press page: https://tinyurl.com/press-pnw
Contact
Living Naturally and Peacefully EditionsContact
Christophe Ranque
+59163339765
editions-vnp.com
By phone, WhatsApp only.
