Housing Investments Group Rebrands as Rezzie and Launches Rezzie.com

Miami, FL, July 04, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Housing Investments Group, one of Florida's most established off-market real estate firms, has officially rebranded as Rezzie and launched its new platform, Rezzie.com . The move marks a bold new chapter in connecting real estate investors across all levels through a modern, tech-enabled experience.Rezzie is affiliated with South Florida's largest home buyer, Sell To Bobby, giving it unique access to a high-volume pipeline of exclusive, discounted off-market properties.What sets Rezzie apart is its mission to bridge the gap between everyday investors, institutional capital, and retail buyers- enabling them to transact together, for the first time ever, on one streamlined platform."This rebrand represents much more than a name change," said Bobby Suarez, CEO of Rezzie. "We're building the future of real estate investing- one where flippers, landlords, institutional investors, and even retail buyers can operate on the same platform, with transparency, speed, and efficiency."With Rezzie, users gain:1. Exclusive access to deeply discounted, off-market properties2. Real-time deal alerts and investor-friendly tools3. A simplified, direct-to-seller experience with no bidding warsRezzie is redefining how real estate deals get done. To explore active opportunities or join the investor network, visit Rezzie.com