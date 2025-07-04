Housing Investments Group Rebrands as Rezzie and Launches Rezzie.com
Miami, FL, July 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Housing Investments Group, one of Florida's most established off-market real estate firms, has officially rebranded as Rezzie and launched its new platform, Rezzie.com. The move marks a bold new chapter in connecting real estate investors across all levels through a modern, tech-enabled experience.
Rezzie is affiliated with South Florida's largest home buyer, Sell To Bobby, giving it unique access to a high-volume pipeline of exclusive, discounted off-market properties.
What sets Rezzie apart is its mission to bridge the gap between everyday investors, institutional capital, and retail buyers- enabling them to transact together, for the first time ever, on one streamlined platform.
"This rebrand represents much more than a name change," said Bobby Suarez, CEO of Rezzie. "We're building the future of real estate investing- one where flippers, landlords, institutional investors, and even retail buyers can operate on the same platform, with transparency, speed, and efficiency."
With Rezzie, users gain:
1. Exclusive access to deeply discounted, off-market properties
2. Real-time deal alerts and investor-friendly tools
3. A simplified, direct-to-seller experience with no bidding wars
Rezzie is redefining how real estate deals get done. To explore active opportunities or join the investor network, visit Rezzie.com.
Contact
RezzieContact
Janina Scuderi
305-614-3115
www.Rezzie.com
