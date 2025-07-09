3DiVi Launches BAF (Biometric Anti-Fraud) 1.12.0 with Smarter WebRTC & 3x More Efficient Liveness Checks
3DiVi is excited to announce the release of 3DiVi BAF version 1.12.0, featuring major improvements designed to improve digital onboarding experiences by drastically reducing false liveness rejections and providing more flexible video stream management through WebRTC.
Covina, CA, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- False liveness rejections have long been a challenge for digital onboarding processes, causing friction and reducing conversion rates. The latest 3DiVi BAF update addresses this issue head-on, cutting false rejections in single-frame liveness checks by three times. This breakthrough translates into smoother user experiences and significantly higher onboarding success rates.
Key Features of 3DiVi BAF 1.12.0 include:
Selective WebRTC Streaming for Identity Verification:
New flexible video recording settings allow granular control over data transmission to servers. Users can now independently manage which video streams are sent based on the type of biometric check performed. Notably, video from the Motion Control check can be transmitted separately via WebRTC, without being linked to Liveness Reflection video.
This flexibility supports the creation of tailored verification scenarios, such as multi-step biometric processes, optimization of network and server load, and adherence to stringent internal policies on data storage and privacy.
Improved Liveness Algorithm:
The updated single-frame liveness check algorithm accelerates user verification and minimizes false rejections, helping businesses achieve higher digital onboarding conversion rates.
3DiVi BAF 1.12.0 update is now available. Companies interested in experiencing the benefits firsthand can request a trial or access updated technical documentation on the official website.
Key Features of 3DiVi BAF 1.12.0 include:
Selective WebRTC Streaming for Identity Verification:
New flexible video recording settings allow granular control over data transmission to servers. Users can now independently manage which video streams are sent based on the type of biometric check performed. Notably, video from the Motion Control check can be transmitted separately via WebRTC, without being linked to Liveness Reflection video.
This flexibility supports the creation of tailored verification scenarios, such as multi-step biometric processes, optimization of network and server load, and adherence to stringent internal policies on data storage and privacy.
Improved Liveness Algorithm:
The updated single-frame liveness check algorithm accelerates user verification and minimizes false rejections, helping businesses achieve higher digital onboarding conversion rates.
3DiVi BAF 1.12.0 update is now available. Companies interested in experiencing the benefits firsthand can request a trial or access updated technical documentation on the official website.
Contact
3DiVi Inc.Contact
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
Categories