3DiVi Launches BAF (Biometric Anti-Fraud) 1.12.0 with Smarter WebRTC & 3x More Efficient Liveness Checks

3DiVi is excited to announce the release of 3DiVi BAF version 1.12.0, featuring major improvements designed to improve digital onboarding experiences by drastically reducing false liveness rejections and providing more flexible video stream management through WebRTC.