QNAP Launches myQNAPcloud One Beta: Shared Cloud Storage for NAS Backups and Scalable Object Storage
Taipei, Taiwan, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced the launch of myQNAPcloud One Beta, a subscription-based unified cloud storage solution. This service combines advanced version myQNAPcloud Storage, tailored for NAS backups, with myQNAPcloud Object, a newly introduced object storage service. Users can flexibly utilize their subscribed storage capacity across both services, based on actual usage needs—eliminating the need for separate subscriptions.
Introducing myQNAPcloud Object
myQNAPcloud Object meets the growing demand for scalable cloud storage. This S3-compatible solution supports a wide range of applications, including data lakes, long-term archiving, and backups. With compatibility for AWS S3 workflows, myQNAPcloud Object provides a seamless migration experience. Businesses can take advantage of immutable data storage with object locking feature. Bucket versioning enables easy restoration to previous versions, safeguarding data even after changes. Data access logs allow business to meet the needs of security management, troubleshooting, and auditing.
"myQNAPcloud One addresses modern business needs for a unified cloud storage solution that combines the reliability of data backups with the scalability of S3-compatible object storage," said Andy Fung, Product Manager at QNAP, adding: "By integrating these two services under a single subscription plan, users can flexibly manage their storage needs, all while benefiting from transparent pricing and advanced data protection features."
Key Features of myQNAPcloud One:
▪️ Simple Pricing & Free Data Transfer*
With myQNAPcloud One, users can select flexible storage plans starting at 1TB. No additional charges are required for data transmission or API requests, providing a predictable and straightforward pricing model for businesses.
▪️ Data Immutability
Safeguard business data with object lock features. These features protect against ransomware, accidental deletions, and unauthorized changes, while also meeting regulatory compliance for industries like healthcare, finance, and education.
▪️ Streamlined Backup & Recovery
Seamlessly integrated with QNAP NAS backup solutions, myQNAPcloud One performs an ideal remote backup destination along with simplified backup management.
▪️ Enhanced Compliance and Security
myQNAPcloud One is designed to meet strict privacy and security standards, making it a trusted solution for industries requiring secure, compliant cloud storage.
▪️ Advanced Features for NAS Backups
myQNAPcloud One enhances myQNAPcloud Storage with advanced features like 180-day user activity monitoring, file sharing with expiration settings, and up to 100 file versions for secure and efficient data management.
▪️ Global Access with High Performance
Featuring 13 global data centers, myQNAPcloud One ensures low-latency access and reliable performance for users worldwide. myQNAPcloud One meets global compliance standards, including data security and privacy regulations, ensuring your business remains compliant in each region.
Subscription Plans
myQNAPcloud One plans start at USD 8.39/month for 1TB of storage. Click https://www.qnap.com/go/software/myqnapcloud-one/pricing to see all subscription plans.
For more information, visit www.qnap.com or contact local sales team for a tailored solution.
*Note: myQNAPcloud One has a fair use policy mechanism which dynamically controls the number of concurrent API requests and the upload, download, and system database resources. Resource allocations for each QNAP user account depends on the storage volume of the QNAP account. For example, user accounts with 1 PB or more of storage will receive a higher resource allocation than user accounts with 1TB.
Contact
QNAP® Systems, Inc.Contact
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Woody Chang
+88626412000
