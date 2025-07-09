Loveforce International Releases Anna Hamilton’s Surfin’ Blues
On Friday, July 11, Loveforce International will release the new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled “Surfin’ Blues.”
Santa Clarita, CA, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 11, Loveforce International will release the new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled “Surfin’ Blues”. It answers the question What do you get when you combine Surfing and the Blues? The perfect song for summer! Anna Hamilton’s “Surfin’ Blues” is a Blues song about surfing. Anna plays Blues guitar and harmonica and sings as well. The theme of the song centers around the concept of having the surfing Blues cause she just can’t catch a wave. The song attempts to give you a great ride whether or not you can catch a wave. It is appropriate for all Blues, Surfing Music, and Summer Playlists.
“Anna Hamilton’s “Surfin’ Blues” is the perfect song for Summer,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It reminds people what Loveforce Summer is all about,” he continued.
Anna Hamilton’s “Surfin’ Blues” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
