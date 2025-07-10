Briana Geiger’s Newly Released "Hot Coffee with Jesus" is a Heartwarming Devotional Offering Faith-Filled Reflections for Everyday Life
“Hot Coffee with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Briana Geiger is a daily devotional that blends spiritual encouragement with real-life experiences, inviting readers to deepen their faith through relatable, thoughtful reflections.
New York, NY, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hot Coffee with Jesus”: a heartening collection of daily devotionals designed to bring the love and wisdom of Jesus into everyday life. “Hot Coffee with Jesus” is the creation of published author, Briana Geiger, a pastor, wife, mother, and coach from rural northwest Ohio with a passion for helping others grow in their faith. Drawing from everyday experiences, she shares heartfelt reflections filled with warmth, humor, and hope. Her relatable writing offers encouragement through life’s challenges and invites readers to explore their spiritual journey with authenticity. This debut book reflects her desire to inspire deeper faith and purposeful living.
Geiger shares, “Start your day with a warm cup of coffee and the wisdom and love of Jesus. Hot Coffee with Jesus is a daily devotional designed to meet you where you are—whether you’re navigating the highs and lows of life, finding your purpose, or just seeking a moment of peace in a chaotic world.
“Each day offers a relatable reflection that touches on every facet of life—faith, relationships, work, and more. This devotional invites you to sit with Jesus like an old friend, sipping coffee and talking about life. Hot Coffee with Jesus will help you deepen your faith, face challenges with hope, and celebrate the blessings in everyday moments.
“Take a seat, pour a cup, and let the amazing love of Jesus renew your spirit one day at a time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Briana Geiger’s new book presents a heartfelt invitation to walk closer with God and discover joy in the simple, sacred rhythms of daily life.
Consumers can purchase “Hot Coffee with Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hot Coffee with Jesus”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
@font-face
{font-family:"Cambria Math";
panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4;
mso-font-charset:0;
mso-generic-font-family:roman;
mso-font-pitch:variable;
mso-font-signature:-536870145 1107305727 0 0 415 0;}p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal
{mso-style-unhide:no;
mso-style-qformat:yes;
mso-style-parent:"";
margin:0in;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
mso-hyphenate:none;
font-size:12.0pt;
font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;
mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";
mso-fareast-language:AR-SA;}.MsoChpDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-default-props:yes;
font-size:10.0pt;
mso-ansi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-bidi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-font-kerning:0pt;
mso-ligatures:none;}.MsoPapDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-hyphenate:none;}div.WordSection1
{page:WordSection1;}
Geiger shares, “Start your day with a warm cup of coffee and the wisdom and love of Jesus. Hot Coffee with Jesus is a daily devotional designed to meet you where you are—whether you’re navigating the highs and lows of life, finding your purpose, or just seeking a moment of peace in a chaotic world.
“Each day offers a relatable reflection that touches on every facet of life—faith, relationships, work, and more. This devotional invites you to sit with Jesus like an old friend, sipping coffee and talking about life. Hot Coffee with Jesus will help you deepen your faith, face challenges with hope, and celebrate the blessings in everyday moments.
“Take a seat, pour a cup, and let the amazing love of Jesus renew your spirit one day at a time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Briana Geiger’s new book presents a heartfelt invitation to walk closer with God and discover joy in the simple, sacred rhythms of daily life.
Consumers can purchase “Hot Coffee with Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hot Coffee with Jesus”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
@font-face
{font-family:"Cambria Math";
panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4;
mso-font-charset:0;
mso-generic-font-family:roman;
mso-font-pitch:variable;
mso-font-signature:-536870145 1107305727 0 0 415 0;}p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal
{mso-style-unhide:no;
mso-style-qformat:yes;
mso-style-parent:"";
margin:0in;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
mso-hyphenate:none;
font-size:12.0pt;
font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;
mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";
mso-fareast-language:AR-SA;}.MsoChpDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-default-props:yes;
font-size:10.0pt;
mso-ansi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-bidi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-font-kerning:0pt;
mso-ligatures:none;}.MsoPapDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-hyphenate:none;}div.WordSection1
{page:WordSection1;}
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories