Iris Campbell-Workeman’s Newly Released "Love and the Marriage" is an Inspiring Guide to Building a Faith-Centered Union. Updated as of March 2025 to Current Information.

“Love and the Marriage” from Christian Faith Publishing author Iris Campbell-Workeman is a heartfelt exploration of the importance of faith, commitment, and love in marriage. Rooted in biblical principles, this book encourages couples to seek God’s guidance for a strong and lasting relationship.