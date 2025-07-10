Iris Campbell-Workeman’s Newly Released "Love and the Marriage" is an Inspiring Guide to Building a Faith-Centered Union. Updated as of March 2025 to Current Information.
“Love and the Marriage” from Christian Faith Publishing author Iris Campbell-Workeman is a heartfelt exploration of the importance of faith, commitment, and love in marriage. Rooted in biblical principles, this book encourages couples to seek God’s guidance for a strong and lasting relationship.
Denton, MD, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Love and the Marriage”: a thoughtful and faith-driven guide that highlights the significance of keeping God at the center of a marriage. “Love and the Marriage” is the creation of published author, Iris Campbell-Workeman, a devoted Christian passionate about inspiring others to seek God in all aspects of life, especially marriage. Born and raised in Washington, DC, she earned a BA in Social Work from Gallaudet University and has over 13 years of experience working with individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities. She has been blessed to be married to Bruce for over 36 years and they were gifted from above with three daughters, three sons-in-law, and four grandchildren. An active member of Greater Love Apostolic Temple in Milford, Delaware. She encourages others to keep God at the center of their relationships. Through her writing, she hopes to guide and inspire couples to build strong, faith-filled marriages. Her book emphasizes the importance of commitment, love, and following God's plan for a successful union.
Campbell-Workeman shares, “Love and the Marriage invites you to come and be blessed by making you aware and knowledgeable about the marriage commitment. It is my understanding that God is not trying to hurt us, but instead he’s trying to help us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Iris Campbell-Workeman’s new book serves as a valuable resource for couples seeking to strengthen their relationship through faith. Offering guidance on navigating marriage with love and devotion, this book inspires readers to honor their commitment as intended by God.
Consumers can purchase “Love and the Marriage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love and the Marriage,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories