Jarred Grooms’s Newly Released "Fallen: 40 Days of Thoughts and Reflections from the Paths of Restoration" is a Powerful Devotional Offering Hope and Healing
“Fallen: 40 Days of Thoughts and Reflections from the Paths of Restoration” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jarred Grooms is a heartfelt devotional that guides readers through a journey of healing and reconnection with God, rooted in the author’s personal testimony and passion for restoration through faith.
Waverly, OH, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Fallen: 40 Days of Thoughts and Reflections from the Paths of Restoration”: a compassionate and spiritually driven devotional designed to walk with readers through the process of repentance, healing, and renewal. “Fallen: 40 Days of Thoughts and Reflections from the Paths of Restoration” is the creation of published author, Jarred Grooms, who lives in southern Ohio with his wife Jessica, their two “bonus daughters,” and their pets. For the past eight years, he has shared his testimony, preached, and supported churches in need, including three and a half years as an associate pastor. A member of Bikers for Christ Motorcycle Ministry, Jarred brings the gospel to the motorcycle community. A former heroin addict and dealer, Jarred was mercifully rescued by the grace of God from the bonds of addiction in 2014. Deeply passionate about theology, he focuses on making complex biblical truths clear and accessible to lead others to faith and spiritual growth.
Jarred Grooms shares, “We all know someone who has been there. There’s a good chance, in some way, shape, or form, you have been there. Maybe you are there now. It often happens unknowingly and unconsciously, but when you finally realize it, you are farther away than you could have ever imagined. In your heart, and maybe your actions, you have fallen away from the once fruitful and intimate relationship you had with God through His Son, Jesus Christ.
“'Fallen: 40 Days of Thoughts and Reflections from the Paths of Restoration,' is a forty-day devotional designed to help the prodigals get on the path back home to the Father, and to deal with the thoughts and emotions of returning from a fall—no matter how big or small. Whether you have fallen drastically in the public eye, undetected in the privacy of your own home, or maybe you are aiding a fallen brother or sister in their return trip and desire to understand their mindset and how you may best help—it is our most sincere prayer that these forty days provide the enlightenment and encouragement needed for the fallen to be raised into a renewed spiritual life and restored into a right relationship with Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jarred Grooms’s new book offers biblical depth presented in a relatable and accessible style, providing inspiration and encouragement for anyone navigating spiritual recovery and growth.
Consumers can purchase “Fallen: 40 Days of Thoughts and Reflections from the Paths of Restoration” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fallen: 40 Days of Thoughts and Reflections from the Paths of Restoration,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
