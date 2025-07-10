Phyllis Griffin-Jones’s Newly Released "Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship" is a Heartwarming Tale of Unlikely Companionship and Learning to Embrace Differences

“Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phyllis Griffin-Jones is a charming story that follows the journey of a lonely donkey and a feisty goat as they learn valuable lessons about kindness, acceptance, and friendship.