Phyllis Griffin-Jones’s Newly Released "Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship" is a Heartwarming Tale of Unlikely Companionship and Learning to Embrace Differences

Hillsboro, TX, July 10, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship”: a delightful narrative that teaches children about the power of friendship and personal growth through the lives of two very different farm animals. “Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship” is the creation of published author, Phyllis Griffin-Jones, a retired respiratory therapist who recently moved from the city to her own farm.Griffin-Jones shares, “Annie and Guppy are two different animals that were brought together by their owners. One is a male goat, who is a bit of a bully. The other is a gentle female donkey, one heartbroken from leaving her home and friends. To a bully who has some lessons to learn. Through a series of events, both of them learn to get along with one another and become friends.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis Griffin-Jones’s new book offers young readers an endearing story filled with valuable life lessons. With gentle storytelling and a heartfelt message, it encourages empathy, patience, and the importance of giving others a second chance.Consumers can purchase “Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.