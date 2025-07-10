Phyllis Griffin-Jones’s Newly Released "Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship" is a Heartwarming Tale of Unlikely Companionship and Learning to Embrace Differences
“Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phyllis Griffin-Jones is a charming story that follows the journey of a lonely donkey and a feisty goat as they learn valuable lessons about kindness, acceptance, and friendship.
Hillsboro, TX, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship”: a delightful narrative that teaches children about the power of friendship and personal growth through the lives of two very different farm animals. “Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship” is the creation of published author, Phyllis Griffin-Jones, a retired respiratory therapist who recently moved from the city to her own farm.
Griffin-Jones shares, “Annie and Guppy are two different animals that were brought together by their owners. One is a male goat, who is a bit of a bully. The other is a gentle female donkey, one heartbroken from leaving her home and friends. To a bully who has some lessons to learn. Through a series of events, both of them learn to get along with one another and become friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis Griffin-Jones’s new book offers young readers an endearing story filled with valuable life lessons. With gentle storytelling and a heartfelt message, it encourages empathy, patience, and the importance of giving others a second chance.
Consumers can purchase “Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Griffin-Jones shares, “Annie and Guppy are two different animals that were brought together by their owners. One is a male goat, who is a bit of a bully. The other is a gentle female donkey, one heartbroken from leaving her home and friends. To a bully who has some lessons to learn. Through a series of events, both of them learn to get along with one another and become friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis Griffin-Jones’s new book offers young readers an endearing story filled with valuable life lessons. With gentle storytelling and a heartfelt message, it encourages empathy, patience, and the importance of giving others a second chance.
Consumers can purchase “Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Annie and Guppy: The Start of a Friendship,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories