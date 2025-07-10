Anne Allen’s Newly Released “Good Morning, LORD, It’s ME Again” is a Heartfelt Devotional Offering Encouragement, Prayer, and Reflection for Every Day of the Year
“Good Morning, LORD, It’s ME Again” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anne Allen is a spiritually enriching 365-day devotional designed to help readers start and end each day grounded in prayer, scripture, and faith-filled perspective.
Euclid, OH, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Good Morning, LORD, It’s ME Again,” a touching and inspirational guide through daily prayer and reflection that invites readers to deepen their relationship with God, is the creation of published author, Anne Allen.
Allen shares, “Good Morning, Lord, It’s Me Again is a 365-day journey with God—be it through prayer, maybe a situation that needs understanding, or a typical daily circumstance. Each morning when you wake up and night before you fall asleep, as a humble servant, you should talk to God. What a pleasure it is to daily walk with Christ. Talking to Him also gives hope. It allows wisdom and discernment to rest upon one’s shoulders, not bearing the weight of guilt. Complexities can sometimes surround us like a brick wall waiting to collapse. There are prayers, poetry, and life-revealing circumstances in this book to be read in hopes of opening one’s eyes on how to deal with positivity and the negativity that can be in your midst. Following God’s Word even in the ugliest of situations draws you closer to Him. Take time and give praise. Acknowledge God. Return to Him, and He will return to you. Lord, all I want is to hear You say, 'Well done, my faithful servant.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anne Allen’s new book offers readers a comforting companion for daily spiritual growth, renewal, and connection with God’s love and guidance. Whether facing joy, trials, or the quiet in-between moments, this devotional provides a steady reminder of God’s constant presence.
Consumers can purchase “Good Morning, LORD, It’s ME Again” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Good Morning, LORD, It’s ME Again,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Allen shares, “Good Morning, Lord, It’s Me Again is a 365-day journey with God—be it through prayer, maybe a situation that needs understanding, or a typical daily circumstance. Each morning when you wake up and night before you fall asleep, as a humble servant, you should talk to God. What a pleasure it is to daily walk with Christ. Talking to Him also gives hope. It allows wisdom and discernment to rest upon one’s shoulders, not bearing the weight of guilt. Complexities can sometimes surround us like a brick wall waiting to collapse. There are prayers, poetry, and life-revealing circumstances in this book to be read in hopes of opening one’s eyes on how to deal with positivity and the negativity that can be in your midst. Following God’s Word even in the ugliest of situations draws you closer to Him. Take time and give praise. Acknowledge God. Return to Him, and He will return to you. Lord, all I want is to hear You say, 'Well done, my faithful servant.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anne Allen’s new book offers readers a comforting companion for daily spiritual growth, renewal, and connection with God’s love and guidance. Whether facing joy, trials, or the quiet in-between moments, this devotional provides a steady reminder of God’s constant presence.
Consumers can purchase “Good Morning, LORD, It’s ME Again” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Good Morning, LORD, It’s ME Again,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories