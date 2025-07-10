Mesha Blackwell’s Newly Released "Ahsem Spa & Fitness Recovery Training" is a Comprehensive Guide Emphasizing the Essential Role of Recovery in Optimal Health
“Ahsem Spa & Fitness Recovery Training” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mesha Blackwell is a motivating resource that highlights the transformative power of recovery practices, helping readers make small but powerful lifestyle changes to improve their mental and physical well-being.
Villa Park, IL, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ahsem Spa & Fitness Recovery Training”: a dynamic and practical approach to wellness that reframes recovery not as rest, but as a vital, active component of a healthy life. “Ahsem Spa & Fitness Recovery Training” is the creation of published author, Mesha Blackwell, a lifelong athlete and accomplished coach who began her journey with a passion for basketball, meeting Michael Jordan twice and excelling at his camp, where she won multiple competitions. She played varsity basketball at West Aurora High School and walked on to the Division I Big Ten Women’s Basketball team at Michigan State University, later trying out for professional teams including the ABL Chicago Condors and NWBL Chicago Blaze. A proud mother, her son is a semi-pro basketball player and her daughter is a collegiate track and field athlete. Mesha has coached youth basketball for over fifteen years and is also a licensed esthetician, massage therapist, personal trainer, and nutritionist. Known as the “Plank Queen,” she holds a 13-minute, 13-second plank record and has earned multiple medals in powerlifting competitions. Her life reflects a commitment to fitness, mentoring, and empowering others through health and wellness.
In memory of Chef Jovan Truss, a French-trained chef, specializing in contemporary and Middle Eastern cuisine, and the executive chef and owner of Joey’s, an exciting, welcoming community restaurant that offers healthy food options as well as some Chicago favorites. Rest in peace, Jovan.
Mesha Blackwell shares, “From the author of two books: Ahsem Spa & Fitness Personal Training and Ahsem Spa & Fitness Sauna Training, comes
“Recover Training!
“Recovery training is a must and actually has more overall health benefits than your regular workouts!
“Making small adaptable changes regarding your hydration, activity, rest, and diet will increase your quality of life like never before. Don’t delay in adding more peace of mind and decreasing physical and mental stress.
“Only you can take charge of your health and wellness journey!
“Stay healthy!
“Love,
Mesha”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mesha Blackwell’s new book equips readers with realistic strategies for improving recovery and building a sustainable, vibrant approach to total wellness.
Consumers can purchase “Ahsem Spa & Fitness Recovery Training” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ahsem Spa & Fitness Recovery Training,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
