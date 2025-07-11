Jeff Evans’s Newly Released "Going On An Adventure" is a Heartfelt Spiritual Journey of Faith, Resilience, and Discovery
“Going On An Adventure: On A Motorcycle Cross Country and with God Through Healing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Evans is a deeply personal and inspiring account that weaves together the physical thrill of a cross-country motorcycle trip with the spiritual journey of healing through life’s most challenging trials.
Broomall, PA, July 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Going On An Adventure: On A Motorcycle Cross Country and with God Through Healing”: a moving testimony of faith, healing, and personal growth. “Going On An Adventure: On A Motorcycle Cross Country and with God Through Healing” is the creation of published author, Jeff Evans, who has been a pastor for thirty-five years and has been the director of the Healing Rooms of Delaware County in Pennsylvania for the past twenty years. He resides in Pennsylvania with his wife, Lorraine, and is the father of five grown children and Poppy to a new grandson.
Evans shares, “This book is about an adventure that God put upon my heart and put me on years ago. Years ago, I was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma, and three months after that, my wife was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. At that time, we had five children from the ages of two to ten. It was a life-changing and spiritual change for both of us. Also, this spring, I was given a sabbatical. A buddy and I drove across the country on our motorcycles. This book is about my adventure with God through cancer and what I believe was my and my wife’s ultimate healing, and it is also about my adventure and experience going across the country on my motorcycle. Each chapter will include/parallel my experience and adventure in a certain area with God and my adventure on the bike. My prayer and hope is that this will lead the reader to begin and/or continue on their own adventure with God. As God spoke to me, 'There is so much more to Me than what you have learned and experienced. Just be open,' I hope He will also speak to you. Let us go deeper and closer in our walk with Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Evans’s new book offers readers a unique and spiritually uplifting blend of memoir, travel narrative, and devotional reflection, inviting others to embrace their own journey with God with courage and openness.
Consumers can purchase “Going On An Adventure: On A Motorcycle Cross Country and with God Through Healing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Going On An Adventure: On A Motorcycle Cross Country and with God Through Healing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
