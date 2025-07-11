Pamela Scott’s Newly Released "Why Are You Acting That Way?" is a Powerful and Compassionate Resource for Those Navigating Relationships After Trauma
“Why Are You Acting That Way?: A Guide to the Remarriage of a Survivor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Scott is a heartfelt guide that sheds light on the emotional aftermath of abuse and offers practical tools for healing and healthy remarriage.
New York, NY, July 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Why Are You Acting That Way?: A Guide to the Remarriage of a Survivor”: a thoughtful and deeply personal exploration of the emotional scars left by abuse and how they can impact future relationships. “Why Are You Acting That Way?: A Guide to the Remarriage of a Survivor” is the creation of published author, Pamela Scott, who grew up in a suburb of Los Angeles, daughter of a single mom who struggled to support her. When her mom married, Pam discovered what she later referred to a “mean theology.” Because her mom had been divorced, her new husband was excommunicated from his church for marrying a divorcée. This created anger and resentment from her mom and new stepdad, resulting in years of punishment and abuse. At nineteen, Pamela married to escape this difficult environment only to find herself trapped in an abusive marriage.
Her life changed when a friend took her to a support group, where she discovered not only that she did not deserve the abuse but that she had a Heavenly Father who would love her forever. With a Bachelor’s degree in English and a Master’s degree in Theology form Fuller Seminary, Pamela decided to reach out to others with a similar past to free them from guilt and shame and help them move forward into a healthier life.
Scott shares, “Everyone has a story, and Pamela’s is not unlike others that she has encountered. There are many people, both men and women, who have suffered at the hands of those who should have been protecting them. Parents are supposed to protect and comfort their children, and husbands are supposed to love and cherish their wives. This is the fairy tale of the perfect life, one seen in movies and on TV, where moms were perfect, with husbands who loved them and their children. Instead, there are the secret families, those where shame prevails. The victims of these unhealthy families are like wounded soldiers showing a brave face to the world but secretly suffering an indescribable pain within.
“When Pamela realized that her reaction to her past had affected all her relationships, she decided to investigate the effects of her difficult childhood and identify behavior patterns that had developed over the years. This was the first step to healing and recovery. She wrote this document for her fiancé, so he could understand her reactions to incidents that triggered memories of her past. She remarried in 2007 and is still married. This is a miracle, one that only God could provide by revealing behavior patterns that were sabotaging her relationships.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Scott’s new book is a vital tool for survivors, their partners, and anyone seeking to better understand the lingering effects of trauma and the hope that healing can bring through faith and introspection.
Consumers can purchase “Why Are You Acting That Way?: A Guide to the Remarriage of a Survivor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Are You Acting That Way?: A Guide to the Remarriage of a Survivor,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
