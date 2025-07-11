Elvira Metzler Menut’s Newly Released "God’s Plan of Salvation" is a Heartfelt and Scripture-Rich Guide to Understanding the Path to Eternal Life Through Jesus Christ
“God’s Plan of Salvation: An In-Depth Study” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elvira Metzler Menut is a thoughtful and spiritually grounded exploration of biblical truth, designed to help readers discover and embrace the gift of salvation through a relationship with Jesus.
Ellabell, GA, July 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Plan of Salvation: An In-Depth Study”: a heartfelt and scripture-rich guide to understanding the path to eternal life through Jesus Christ. “God’s Plan of Salvation: An In-Depth Study” is the creation of published author, Elvira Metzler Menut, a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who passionately prays for the salvation of her loved ones and others. Her greatest desire is for everyone to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, the Son of God and Savior who redeems us from sin. She deeply values the truths found in the Bible and hopes to help others understand the importance of knowing Jesus. By compiling key scriptures on salvation into one volume, she prays it will guide those seeking truth to recognize Jesus as the Savior of their soul.
Elvira Metzler Menut shares, “Although most Christians know that God’s salvation plan is a truly simple plan, believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you shall be saved. The Bible itself is filled with references to God’s salvation plan. In attempting to delve into this beautiful plan full of grace and forgiveness, the author has attempted to draw out the verses in an “in-depth” search through the Bible. It is her hope that anyone desiring the truth of God’s Word will find that God is our Savior and brings us to salvation through Jesus Christ in an unconditional love for all people throughout the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elvira Metzler Menut’s new book offers believers and seekers alike a powerful tool for studying God’s Word and embracing the life-transforming truth of salvation through Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Plan of Salvation: An In-Depth Study” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Plan of Salvation: An In-Depth Study,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Elvira Metzler Menut shares, “Although most Christians know that God’s salvation plan is a truly simple plan, believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you shall be saved. The Bible itself is filled with references to God’s salvation plan. In attempting to delve into this beautiful plan full of grace and forgiveness, the author has attempted to draw out the verses in an “in-depth” search through the Bible. It is her hope that anyone desiring the truth of God’s Word will find that God is our Savior and brings us to salvation through Jesus Christ in an unconditional love for all people throughout the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elvira Metzler Menut’s new book offers believers and seekers alike a powerful tool for studying God’s Word and embracing the life-transforming truth of salvation through Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Plan of Salvation: An In-Depth Study” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Plan of Salvation: An In-Depth Study,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories