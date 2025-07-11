Elvira Metzler Menut’s Newly Released "God’s Plan of Salvation" is a Heartfelt and Scripture-Rich Guide to Understanding the Path to Eternal Life Through Jesus Christ

“God’s Plan of Salvation: An In-Depth Study” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elvira Metzler Menut is a thoughtful and spiritually grounded exploration of biblical truth, designed to help readers discover and embrace the gift of salvation through a relationship with Jesus.