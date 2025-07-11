Darrell Bacon’s Newly Released "Howl and Listen" is a Gripping True Story of Loss, Defiance, and a Supernatural Confrontation Sparked by One Man’s Cry for Justice
“Howl and Listen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darrell Bacon is a raw and powerful account of a man pushed to the edge, whose desperate plea to God leads to an unforgettable—and unintended—encounter with evil.
Suwanee, GA, July 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Howl and Listen,” a gripping, thought-provoking true story that explores the consequences of words spoken in despair and the reality of free will, is the creation of published author, Darrell Bacon.
Bacon shares, “He watches in disbelief, live on television, as the new administration celebrates the signing of the Aﬀordable Care Act. It becomes the tipping point that triggered a veteran insurance broker to take a walk outside, stand alone in his front yard, and consider his losses; the fall of his massive insurance agency, the income he depended on to support his family decimated, and his marriage in irreconcilable chaos.
“He decides to take matters into his own hands. Looking up to the heavens, he shouted to God that he no longer needed Him to ﬁght his battles for him anymore, since He obviously wasn’t winning any of them lately. He demanded that the Lord step aside and allow him to confront the one he felt was ultimately to blame, thinking that an encounter with the Father of Evil himself would at least give him the satisfaction of a one-on-one to settle the score. Thanks to the Lord allowing each of us “Free Will”, unfortunately for this man, he gets what he asks for.
“For those people that have ever wondered just how powerful the words are that you speak, this true story brutally answers the question.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darrell Bacon’s new book is a bold and deeply personal exploration of anger, spiritual conflict, and the consequences of challenging forces far beyond our control. Raw, emotional, and spiritually eye-opening, it serves as both a cautionary tale and a testimony of truth.
Consumers can purchase “Howl and Listen” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Howl and Listen,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
