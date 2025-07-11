Darrell Bacon’s Newly Released "Howl and Listen" is a Gripping True Story of Loss, Defiance, and a Supernatural Confrontation Sparked by One Man’s Cry for Justice

“Howl and Listen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darrell Bacon is a raw and powerful account of a man pushed to the edge, whose desperate plea to God leads to an unforgettable—and unintended—encounter with evil.