Raelynn Wooster’s Newly Released "And They Overcame Him" is a Stirring Collection of Real-Life Testimonies Demonstrating the Power of Faith to Conquer Darkness
“And They Overcame Him” from Christian Faith Publishing author Raelynn Wooster is a compelling compilation of true stories that illustrate how ordinary people have triumphed over the enemy through the redemptive power of Jesus Christ and the strength of their testimony.
Benson, AZ, July 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “And They Overcame Him,” a powerful and faith-affirming exploration of spiritual victory through Christ, is the creation of published author, Raelynn Wooster.
Raelynn Wooster shares, “It is possible to overcome the devil in these dark times in which we live. Revelation 12:11 tells us how. We overcome him by the blood of the Lamb—Jesus Christ’s sacrifice on the cross for each person willing to freely accept it and by the word of their testimony. When we share what Christ has done in our lives, it gives others hope and the faith necessary to reach out and accept his life-giving provision for themselves. Each person that comes to faith in Christ is one less person who Satan can claim as his own to spend eternity with him in hell. We overcome Satan by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony.
“On the following pages are the true stories of real people whose lives have been drastically changed by the blood of the Lamb. They are sharing their testimonies because they believe the Word of God and know that their story has the power to defeat Satan in the lives of others and change their lives for the better. These are ordinary people just like you…
“And They Overcame Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raelynn Wooster’s new book offers encouragement and hope to readers through heartfelt stories of transformation and spiritual breakthrough, reinforcing the life-changing truth of God’s Word.
Consumers can purchase “And They Overcame Him” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “And They Overcame Him,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Raelynn Wooster shares, “It is possible to overcome the devil in these dark times in which we live. Revelation 12:11 tells us how. We overcome him by the blood of the Lamb—Jesus Christ’s sacrifice on the cross for each person willing to freely accept it and by the word of their testimony. When we share what Christ has done in our lives, it gives others hope and the faith necessary to reach out and accept his life-giving provision for themselves. Each person that comes to faith in Christ is one less person who Satan can claim as his own to spend eternity with him in hell. We overcome Satan by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony.
“On the following pages are the true stories of real people whose lives have been drastically changed by the blood of the Lamb. They are sharing their testimonies because they believe the Word of God and know that their story has the power to defeat Satan in the lives of others and change their lives for the better. These are ordinary people just like you…
“And They Overcame Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raelynn Wooster’s new book offers encouragement and hope to readers through heartfelt stories of transformation and spiritual breakthrough, reinforcing the life-changing truth of God’s Word.
Consumers can purchase “And They Overcame Him” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “And They Overcame Him,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories