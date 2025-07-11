Raelynn Wooster’s Newly Released "And They Overcame Him" is a Stirring Collection of Real-Life Testimonies Demonstrating the Power of Faith to Conquer Darkness

“And They Overcame Him” from Christian Faith Publishing author Raelynn Wooster is a compelling compilation of true stories that illustrate how ordinary people have triumphed over the enemy through the redemptive power of Jesus Christ and the strength of their testimony.