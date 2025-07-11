Frances Mary’s Newly Released "The English Rebels" is a Gripping Historical Adventure That Follows a Young Heroine’s Journey Through Danger and a Search for Freedom
“The English Rebels” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frances Mary is a captivating coming-of-age novel set in pre-Revolutionary London, where a courageous orphan must choose between survival and sacrifice in the pursuit of liberty and love.
New York, NY, July 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The English Rebels”: a gripping historical adventure that explores loyalty, identity, and the cost of freedom through the eyes of a determined young girl. “The English Rebels” is the creation of published author, Frances Mary, who was born in Utah and raised in Denver. Homeschooled alongside her eleven siblings, Frances published this, her first book, at age sixteen.
Frances Mary shares, “An orphan girl raising her brother in the back alleys of London in the years prior to the American Revolution has only one goal in mind: to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. But the government and fate have different plans. She had no room for trust, and the only person she thought she’d ever love was her brother. When she is caught up in a daring and memorable escape to keep her and her brother together, she learns that there is more to life than the bare necessities. Under the disguise of another boy, she works on a ship as a cabin boy and in time saves her brother from death in the wide Atlantic. But the roaring tide of hostility of the coming war sweeps the two siblings up in its folds, and they must decide on which side they will choose. The side of the land that gave them birth, ancestors, and the probability of inherited wealth, or the side that gave them freedom, trust, and love they were missing. This is the story of Joan Anna Rindle, who must make up her mind between the two sides.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frances Mary’s new book is a compelling tale that blends historical drama, youthful bravery, and moral reflection into an inspiring journey for young readers and history lovers alike.
Consumers can purchase “The English Rebels” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The English Rebels,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
