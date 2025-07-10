Kenneth W. Hummell’s New Book, “A Little Off: A Collection of Short Stories,” is a Fascinating Assortment of Tales Inspired by Both Fact and Fiction
Auburn, IN, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kenneth W. Hummell, who served for two years in Vietnam and has a lifelong passion for writing and telling stories, has completed his most recent book, “A Little Off: A Collection of Short Stories”: an engaging anthology of short stories that will captivate readers with entry as they embark on a literary journey like no other.
“This book is a diverse collection of short stories based on both fantasy and embellished facts,” writes Hummell. “Although they are short stories, the plots and happenings will stick in your mind and the memories will not be short, although some will cause laughter and others wonder. I am very sure that you will read some of these stories more than once. In fact, I bet you!”
Published by Fulton Books, Kenneth W. Hummell’s book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering something for everyone with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Little Off” promises to keep readers spellbound, inviting them to revisit these unique stories over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Little Off: A Collection of Short Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories