LL Wright’s New Book, "Yūgen," Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Herself Transported Back to the Edo Period of Japan by a Magic Sword, All While Pursued by a Shapeshifter
New York, NY, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author LL Wright, a business education teacher for twenty years who has dedicated her life to inspiring her students to reach for the stars, has completed her most recent book, “Yūgen”: a compelling novel that follows a young woman who is somehow transported to the Edo period of Japan and must find a way back to her time, all while fighting dangerous evil forces.
“During the Star Festival, Lorna makes a wish, and this wish is to find her one true love,” shares Wright. “This story is a mix of Japanese mythology and meddlesome gods. The book starts with Lorna’s confused and manic state in her hotel room. As the story unfolds, we learn parts of her horrible, traumatic, and supernational event that happened to her in Japan. She tries to figure out why she is having flashes of memories of places she had never visited before.
“With danger at every turn in an unknown land, a magical sword transports her back in time to the Edo period. A handsome silver-haired shapeshifter finds her. Being a modern woman in a country that does not allow foreigners, Lorna has to navigate her heart and try to get back to her time while battling evil foes. One really likes to face their inner demons and see the parts of oneself that one hates. This is Lorna in Yūgen version instead of ‘Alice in Wonderland.’ But it was real, and the beings that are out there are dangerous nightmares brought to life.
“Going back to the present and what Lorna will learn is a game changer. The sword that transcends time has the power to freeze anyone in their tracks. Join this adventure. And will love save all? This is a more realistic story with twists and a girl who will change her mind for her own happiness.”
Published by Fulton Books, LL Wright’s book will catapult readers on a thrilling ride as they follow Lorna’s fight to return to her own time, and her journey to accept a shocking truth. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Yūgen” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Yūgen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories