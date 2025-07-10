Author Greg L. Davis’s New Book “Black Man: A Prophecy of Hope for the Times Ahead” Explores the Idea of Divine Reparations for Those Impacted by America’s Racial Biases

Recent release “Black Man: A Prophecy of Hope for the Times Ahead” from Covenant Books author Greg L. Davis is a powerful and thought-provoking read that discusses the ongoing institutional racial biases within America, and the idea that God will deliver divine reparations to the descendants of those who have been impacted by the nation’s history of slavery and racism towards Black Americans.