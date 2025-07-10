Author Greg L. Davis’s New Book “Black Man: A Prophecy of Hope for the Times Ahead” Explores the Idea of Divine Reparations for Those Impacted by America’s Racial Biases
Recent release “Black Man: A Prophecy of Hope for the Times Ahead” from Covenant Books author Greg L. Davis is a powerful and thought-provoking read that discusses the ongoing institutional racial biases within America, and the idea that God will deliver divine reparations to the descendants of those who have been impacted by the nation’s history of slavery and racism towards Black Americans.
Houston, TX, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Greg L. Davis, a loving father who resides in Houston, Texas, with his wife, La Tonya, has completed his new book, “Black Man: A Prophecy of Hope for the Times Ahead”: an eye-opening exploration of the theories behind divine reparations that the author believes will be endowed towards Black Americans who have struggled through generations of racism and oppression in America.
Author Greg L. Davis is a BBA graduate of the University of Texas, San Antonio, who spent fourteen years in corporate America before serving as an associate pastor for fifteen months. He spent fifteen years working in leadership capacities within several small and upstart companies within various industries. For the past twenty-six years, the author has been actively engaged in various forms of community service work and enjoys mentoring youth and young adults with the overall goal of helping them find their true identities and life purposes.
In “Black Man: A Prophecy of Hope for the Times Ahead,” author Greg L. Davis brings a fresh perspective to the systemic struggles African American and black people currently face. While addressing the legacy of chattel slavery, Jim Crow and institutional racial biases which have set African Americans back several generations socially, economically, educationally and politically, the author shifts the narrative by introducing a Biblically-based, prophetic assertion regarding “divine reparations” which he contends are immediately available to descendants of Transatlantic slavery victims worldwide in the form of “life capital”—endowments by which African American and black persons can take possession of the unrealized inheritance of their ancestors.
“In the course of this work, I will deal with the issue of the race-based struggle of which most black men are keenly aware, often using my very own experiences; but the goal is to do so fairly, truthfully, and with an understanding of my complete audience,” writes Davis. “The black community is not monolithic, and therefore, it would be irresponsible for me to give the impression or assume that we all have, or even will, go through the same corridor of experiences that are, unfortunately, unique to too many black men. For example, in the history of my automobile driving, I have been pulled over by law enforcement officers between five and seven times. In none of those incidents did an officer pull me over without a legitimate cause, speak to me in a demeaning way, or take an inappropriate action toward me. In fact, in a couple of cases, I deserved tickets but only got warnings. And while I am certain that other black men have also had experiences similar to mine, we are all too painfully aware that significant numbers of black men have had experiences that range from a little different from mine to fatally worse than mine. So the greater point is this: My goal is to bring both an acknowledgment to and an awareness of the challenges, obstacles, and issues that black men disproportionately experience. It is these challenges, obstacles, and issues that are evidential of the systemic, race-based reality with which, here in the United States, most black men are forced to deal. The race-based struggle is real!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Greg L. Davis’s new book boldly predicts that divine judgments upon the American system of racial hierarchy will occur within this decade, while also encouraging Black Americans to understand that the key to permanent change in the fight for equality and justice, for all people is in their hands.
Readers can purchase “Black Man: A Prophecy of Hope for the Times Ahead” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
