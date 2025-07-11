Author Dr. V. A. Thomas (Dr. Thomas Ambumkayathu)’s New Book, “The Kingdom of God,” is a Compelling Exploration of the Timeless Impact of the Lord’s Sovereignty
Recent release “The Kingdom of God: The Light for Today and the Hope for Tomorrow” from Covenant Books author Dr. V. A. Thomas (Dr. Thomas Ambumkayathu) is an enlightening look at how Christianity is the true key to individual spiritual growth and connecting with God’s eternal kingdom.
Blue Bell, PA, July 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. V. A. Thomas (Dr. Thomas Ambumkayathu), an ordained minister with ordinations as a pastor and bishop from the Church of God, headquartered in Cleveland, Tennessee, has completed his new book, “The Kingdom of God: The Light for Today and the Hope for Tomorrow”: an insightful read that explores the timeless impact of the Kingdom of God on both the past, present, and eternal future.
Author Dr. V. A. Thomas is a passionate missionary, pastor, teacher, counselor, and conference speaker who holds a Ph.D. in theology, a master’s in biblical studies (MATS), and a master’s in finance (MCom/MBA). He has taught business administration at the College of Commerce in India and taught church ministry at the Center for Urban Theological Studies in Philadelphia. Dr. Thomas is also the founder and president of Pilgrims Vision Ministries with churches in the U.S. and India. The author and his wife, Lucy, live in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, and are blessed with a son, a daughter, and four grandchildren.
“Anyone who seeks to know the truth, meaning, and purpose of life will find this book quite compelling, regardless of his religious or denominational preferences,” shares Dr. Thomas. “It affirms that true Christianity is not a religion. It is neither in competition with religion nor is it in conflict within its own divided existence but transcending to a greater truth! It is the visible representation of the invisible kingdom of God. The kingdom begins with Christ, grows in Christ, and is consummated by Christ! It shines light in the darkness of everyday life and assures fullness in the future!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. V. A. Thomas (Dr. Thomas Ambumkayathu)’s new book presents God’s sovereign purpose of creation from the perspective of the kingdom of God as eternal, but redeeming and transforming the present, demonstrating the love and compassion of God, the Father. Drawing from years of pastoral work and theological studies, “The Kingdom of God: The Light for Today and the Hope for Tomorrow” is a vital tool for both personal spiritual enlightenment and growth as well as for a serious study of the Word of God in a Bible school or seminary setting.
Readers can purchase “The Kingdom of God: The Light for Today and the Hope for Tomorrow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
