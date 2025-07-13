GRC Kompas Launches Practical NIS2 Quickscan to Support MSPs with Cybersecurity Readiness Before EU Directive Takes Effect
To help Dutch IT providers comply with the upcoming EU NIS2 cybersecurity law, GRC Kompas introduces a fast and actionable assessment tool. The NIS2 Quickscan helps identify compliance gaps, assess risk exposure, and deliver a roadmap for MSPs that lack internal security staff.
Arnhem, Netherlands, July 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As European cybersecurity laws tighten, many smaller IT service providers are struggling to determine whether they are covered under the upcoming NIS2 directive — and what actions they must take to comply. To fill that gap, GRC Kompas, a Netherlands-based GRC consultancy, has developed a tailored solution: the NIS2 Quickscan.
The service is specifically designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and small IT firms that deliver critical or digital services, but lack a formal governance team or in-house security officer. The Quickscan gives these companies a clear baseline of where they stand and outlines practical steps they can take to improve.
Delivered within just five business days, the service includes:
A free intake session with a GRC consultant
A structured review based on the four key areas of NIS2: risk management, incident notification, policy documentation, and audit preparation
A visual PDF report showing a compliance scorecard and improvement recommendations
“Many IT firms are still unaware that they fall under NIS2 or think it doesn’t apply to them,” said a representative from GRC Kompas. “Our goal is to simplify compliance so they can focus on service delivery while still meeting legal and security expectations.”
The NIS2 directive, expected to be enforced in the Netherlands via the Cyberbeveiligingswet, expands obligations across the IT ecosystem. Even companies not directly targeted by the law may face pressure from clients or supply chain partners to demonstrate compliance and cyber maturity.
GRC Kompas has positioned its Quickscan to be both affordable and accessible, especially for companies without the time or resources for a full audit or certification. The process is based on proven security frameworks, including ISO/IEC 27001, but is adapted for fast results and minimal disruption.
This new offering builds on GRC Kompas' growing reputation for providing lean, no-nonsense GRC support to Dutch IT professionals and digital suppliers.
To request a NIS2 Quickscan or explore other services from GRC Kompas, visit: https://grckompas.nl/
Contact
Karel Koenders
+310885982487
https://grckompas.nl
