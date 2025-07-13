GRC Kompas Launches Practical NIS2 Quickscan to Support MSPs with Cybersecurity Readiness Before EU Directive Takes Effect

To help Dutch IT providers comply with the upcoming EU NIS2 cybersecurity law, GRC Kompas introduces a fast and actionable assessment tool. The NIS2 Quickscan helps identify compliance gaps, assess risk exposure, and deliver a roadmap for MSPs that lack internal security staff.