Author Sonila Durollari’s New Book, "Exploring the River with Captain Carter," is an Enchanting Children’s Story That Celebrates a Love of Nature
Recent release “Exploring the River with Captain Carter” from Page Publishing author Sonila Durollari is a charming children’s story about a little boy who loves to fish, learning what bait to use to catch a specific fish.
New York, NY, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sonila Durollari, a proud mom of two, has completed her new book, “Exploring the River with Captain Carter”: a delightful children’s story that follows a little boy who is learning how to fish.
Author Sonila Durollari writes, “Carter came home in time for dinner and surprised his mama with a flounder. She was so happy to see him home in time and her favorite fish to cook for dinner.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sonila Durollari’s memorable tale features stunning illustrations that help to bring the story to life for young readers and listeners.
