Scott Aiken Mason’s New Book, "The Great American Disruption," Explores the Threats to the American Dream & How Better Insights and Critical Thinking Can Help Restore It
Recent release “The Great American Disruption: Invoking Reason to Restore the American Dream” from Page Publishing author Scott Aiken Mason is an eye-opening read that analyzes existential threats that America faced based on events leading up to the 2024 Presidential election. Applying a medical model, the book identifies key symptoms, diseases, and proper treatments needed to restore the American Dream.
Williamsburg, VA, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scott Aiken Mason, an executive coach, management consultant, author, teacher, speaker, husband, father, and patriot, has completed his new book, “The Great American Disruption: Invoking Reason to Restore the American Dream.” It is a thought-provoking exploration that offers a unique perspective on issues currently facing America, as well as what is required to overcome these challenges to save the nation before it’s too late.
This award-winning author applies his seasoned consulting skills to provide clear and compelling explanations of the rampant chaos in America. Many people are asking, “What just happened?” concerning the last election. America has lost its way. Our education system is no longer teaching critical thinking skills, as required to make sound decisions.While it is tempting to pass off our discontent as merely two disturbing presidential election cycles, the truth runs much deeper than that. Mason meticulously sources key events, going back to the 1960s, that have contributed to the widely held perception of decline in America.
His writing culminates in a variety of recommendations for a new disruption, grounded in history, including some virtues from the Founding Fathers. Boomers, of which the author is one, have certainly contributed to the problem. Time is short. We must work to restore sanctity at home and assume our leadership position on the world stage. The litany of misguided views in America today has reached a dangerous threshold. Unless we pause to consider the implications, we risk being swept away by the current of popular culture, where conformity is the coin of the realm and free speech is controlled by the media. We can do better than this. Distorted views of the past often lead to distorted perceptions of the present. Understanding key factors that have contributed to the current chaos is critical.
This book is a call to action. Both entertaining and enlightening, it offers insights dating back to America’s founding, referencing historical figures and quotes throughout. We must fight the Great American Disruption by finding ways to develop tools of critical thinking that allow us to become more strategic in our thoughts and deeds if we are to lift ourselves out of the chaos that is bringing America down and brainwashing our kids.
The reviews are in: “A marvelous and insightful book,” “Thoughtful, well-researched, and deeply human,” “A compelling vision of what renewal could look like.”
Published by Page Publishing, Scott Aiken Mason's enlightening read will serve as a clarion call if the current problems plaguing America are to be rooted out. Based upon the author's own research and personal observations, "The Great American Disruption" is a detailed attempt to understand and reverse the tragic path America's leaders have pursued these past few years. The author asserts that, "If we can become more united in our purpose, we can become emboldened to restore the American Dream." Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Great American Disruption: Invoking Reason to Restore the American Dream" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
