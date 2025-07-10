Scott Aiken Mason’s New Book, "The Great American Disruption," Explores the Threats to the American Dream & How Better Insights and Critical Thinking Can Help Restore It

Recent release “The Great American Disruption: Invoking Reason to Restore the American Dream” from Page Publishing author Scott Aiken Mason is an eye-opening read that analyzes existential threats that America faced based on events leading up to the 2024 Presidential election. Applying a medical model, the book identifies key symptoms, diseases, and proper treatments needed to restore the American Dream.