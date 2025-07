Precision Antibody to Attend and Present at Interphex Regenerative Medicine 2025 in Tokyo

Columbia, MD, July 09, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Precision Antibody, a leading biotechnology company specializing in the development of custom monoclonal antibodies, is excited to announce its participation in Interphex Regenerative Medicine 2025, taking place July 9–11, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.In addition to exhibiting at the event, Dr. Jun Hayashi, the Founder & President at Precision Antibody, will be delivering a presentation on "Fully Human Antibody Development."Interphex Japan is one of Asia’s largest pharma and biopharma industry events, bringing together professionals across drug discovery, manufacturing, and regenerative medicine. Precision Antibody’s presence at the event underscores its continued commitment to expanding global collaboration and supporting researchers with rapid, reliable antibody solutions.“We are proud to participate in one of Asia’s most impactful life sciences events,” said Dr. Hayashi. “As regenerative medicine evolves, the demand for antibodies with therapeutic-grade quality continues to grow, and we’re here to meet that challenge.”Precision Antibody welcomes attendees to connect during the event to explore how its proprietary development process consistently delivers high-affinity, high-specificity antibodies that work right the first time, enabling faster research, reduced timelines, and better outcomes.About Precision AntibodyFounded in 2000, Precision Antibody is a U.S.-based biotechnology company specializing in the development of high-affinity, high-specificity monoclonal antibodies. With a commitment to speed, quality, and reliability, Precision Antibody empowers researchers across academia, biotechnology, and the pharmaceutical industry to achieve scientific breakthroughs more quickly.Media Contact:Precision AntibodyDr. Jun HayashiPresidentPhone: 410-884-4100Email: info@precisionantibody.comWebsite: www.precisionantibody.comEvent Details:Interphex Regenerative Medicine 2025Dates: July 9 - 11, 2025Location: Tokyo Big Sight, JapanEvent Website: https://www.interphex.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html