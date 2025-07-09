Precision Antibody to Attend and Present at Interphex Regenerative Medicine 2025 in Tokyo
Precision Antibody will attend Interphex Regenerative Medicine 2025 in Tokyo from July 9–11. Dr. Jun Hayashi will present on fully human antibody development, highlighting the company’s commitment to global collaboration and therapeutic innovation.
Columbia, MD, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Precision Antibody, a leading biotechnology company specializing in the development of custom monoclonal antibodies, is excited to announce its participation in Interphex Regenerative Medicine 2025, taking place July 9–11, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.
In addition to exhibiting at the event, Dr. Jun Hayashi, the Founder & President at Precision Antibody, will be delivering a presentation on "Fully Human Antibody Development."
Interphex Japan is one of Asia’s largest pharma and biopharma industry events, bringing together professionals across drug discovery, manufacturing, and regenerative medicine. Precision Antibody’s presence at the event underscores its continued commitment to expanding global collaboration and supporting researchers with rapid, reliable antibody solutions.
“We are proud to participate in one of Asia’s most impactful life sciences events,” said Dr. Hayashi. “As regenerative medicine evolves, the demand for antibodies with therapeutic-grade quality continues to grow, and we’re here to meet that challenge.”
Precision Antibody welcomes attendees to connect during the event to explore how its proprietary development process consistently delivers high-affinity, high-specificity antibodies that work right the first time, enabling faster research, reduced timelines, and better outcomes.
About Precision Antibody
Founded in 2000, Precision Antibody is a U.S.-based biotechnology company specializing in the development of high-affinity, high-specificity monoclonal antibodies. With a commitment to speed, quality, and reliability, Precision Antibody empowers researchers across academia, biotechnology, and the pharmaceutical industry to achieve scientific breakthroughs more quickly.
Media Contact:
Precision Antibody
Dr. Jun Hayashi
President
Phone: 410-884-4100
Email: info@precisionantibody.com
Website: www.precisionantibody.com
Event Details:
Interphex Regenerative Medicine 2025
Dates: July 9 - 11, 2025
Location: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
Event Website: https://www.interphex.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html
