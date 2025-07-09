Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Nevada Self Storage Portfolio
The Gorden Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of this Mesquite Self Storage Portfolio in Mesquite, Nevada. The transaction closed on June 11, 2025 by Jeff Gorden and Donnie Dodson of The Gorden Group.
The portfolio consists of three institutional-quality self-storage facilities, located at 675 Mayan Circle, 760 Bowler Drive, and 30 Riverside Road. Positioned directly along Interstate 15, these properties offer visibility to approximately 27,000 vehicles per day, serving a growing and dynamic community of over 33,000 residents, including both permanent and seasonal populations. Located just one hour from Las Vegas and 40 minutes from St. George, Utah, Mesquite is a regional hub supported by tourism, healthcare, and manufacturing.
Previously managed by Extra Space Storage, the portfolio featured strong physical and economic occupancy, with minimal day-to-day oversight required—providing immediate cash flow and operational efficiency for the buyer.
“The Gorden Group's reputation and experience was very high performing. Perfect experience, service, and professionalism—was fantastic and as expected. The marketing exceeded expectations, and Jeff's network of buyers was the difference-maker. If you're buying or selling, there's no better broker to work with,” -Walt Young, Seller
Transaction Highlights:
• Three-property portfolio in a high-growth Nevada corridor
• Institutional-grade assets managed by Extra Space Storage
• Multiple offers received from a nationwide pool of qualified buyers
• Premium results achieved through a competitive open market process
This latest closing affirms The Gorden Group’s position as a premier brokerage in the self-storage sector, known for executing efficient sales with precision and reach.
Jeff Gorden, CCIM is the Arizona, Nevada and Utah Broker Affiliate for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specializes in Self Storage investment properties. Jeff can be reached at 702-643-1000.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
