SparcStart Launches Social Media Metrics and Earned Media Value Tracking to Empower Recruitment Marketers

SparcStart, the leading platform for employee-generated recruitment marketing content, now tracks social media performance and automatically calculates earned media value (EMV). This update gives recruitment marketers clear ROI metrics and helps optimize content strategies by comparing organic reach to paid spend, all within one platform. As content increasingly drives candidate engagement, this insight is essential for staying competitive and maximizing impact.