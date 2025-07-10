SparcStart Launches Social Media Metrics and Earned Media Value Tracking to Empower Recruitment Marketers
SparcStart, the leading platform for employee-generated recruitment marketing content, now tracks social media performance and automatically calculates earned media value (EMV). This update gives recruitment marketers clear ROI metrics and helps optimize content strategies by comparing organic reach to paid spend, all within one platform. As content increasingly drives candidate engagement, this insight is essential for staying competitive and maximizing impact.
New York, NY, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SparcStart, the leading platform for employee-generated recruitment marketing content, announced the capability for recruitment marketers to comprehensively measure results across all social media channels user accounts and, and deliver accurate return on investment analytics.
SparcStart will track the impressions, likes, comments and reshares on social media platforms including LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X, and provide detailed results across all platforms. In addition, SparcStart will calculate the earned media value (EMV) using customized values for users’ target audience and channels.
“With this data, calculated automatically with the SparcStart platform, recruitment marketers can quantify the value of their efforts,” commented Maury Hanigan, CEO of SparcStart. “Putting a dollar amount on the visibility created by Employer Brand and Recruitment Marketing teams proves the outsized value these teams create.”
Giving users a quantifiable look at the value generated by organically shared, employee-generated content, employers are able to reduce their media spend and remain confident that they are achieving their targeted visibility. By measuring the impact of authentic video content shared by employees, the EMV tool provides an accurate comparison of what that organic reach would have cost through paid advertising.
With this insight, recruitment marketers can now compare the value of their earned media against ad spend, offering a clearer view of ROI and revealing opportunities to rebalance budgets toward more effective, cost-efficient content strategies.
“This update is a game-changer for recruitment marketers,” said Maury Hanigan, CEO at SparcStart. “With this release, we’re equipping our clients with the same real-time, data-rich insights traditionally available to corporate marketers. It’s about enabling smarter, faster decisions; understanding what’s working, where to improve, and how to get the most value from every piece of content and every candidate touch point.”
This enhancement reinforces SparcStart’s mission to provide modern recruitment marketers with the tools, insights, and flexibility needed to compete in an increasingly content-driven talent landscape.
The update is available immediately to all SparcStart users.
For more information, visit www.sparcstart.com or contact info@sparcstart.com.
