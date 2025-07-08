Welcome to Evexia Wellness Spa: Rochester’s Newest Sanctuary of Self-Care
Evexia Wellness Spa is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Rochester, Michigan—now part of the vibrant Country Creek Commons at Adams & Silverbell. This stunning 3,600 sq. ft. haven brings the same luxurious experience and holistic care that clients across Clarkston have come to treasure.
Rochester, MI, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Evexia Wellness Spa Expands with Grand Opening of Second Location in Rochester, MI
Evexia Wellness Spa, a renowned leader in the day spa wellness industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second location in the vibrant city of Rochester, MI (Oakland Township) in August of 2025. This new expansion marks a significant milestone for the spa as it continues to bring premium services to a wider audience.
Located at 4986 N Adams Rd. Suite G, Rochester, MI (Oakland Township), the new Evexia Wellness & Medi Spa promises to be an oasis of tranquility and rejuvenation for local residents and visitors alike. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities and a team of expert service providers dedicated to offering excellence in both massage therapy and esthetic services, this second location aims to redefine the spa experience in the heart of Michigan.
"We are delighted to bring Evexia Wellness Spa's unique blend of luxury and wellness to Rochester," said Ida Pesce, Founder and CEO of Evexia Wellness Spa. "Our mission statement is, “Do all things in love,” taken from 1 Corinthians 16:14, and our continued focus will be to provide our guests with a sanctuary where they can escape from the stresses of everyday life and embark on a journey towards balance and renewal."
The grand opening event is scheduled for September/October and will feature exclusive tours of the spa, special discounts on services, prizes, and more. Guests can look forward to experiencing firsthand the signature treatments that have made Evexia Wellness Spa a destination of choice for those seeking relaxation and restoration.
Evexia offers a wide range of spa services including massages, facials, whole-body red-light services, laser hair removal, IPL Photofacial, Infrared sauna, salt booth, body contouring, microneedling, foot soaks and our relaxing wellness lounge.
To celebrate the launch of their Rochester location, Evexia Wellness Spa is offering an exclusive introductory promotion for first-time visitors. This limited-time offer presents an opportunity for new patrons to experience the luxury and serenity that define the Evexia experience.
For more information about Evexia Wellness Spa's new location in Rochester or to book an appointment, please visit www.evexia-wellnessspa.com/rochestermi. Once the promotional pre-sell links have booked up, the links will be removed, so book your appointment before they are gone.
About Evexia Wellness Spa:
At Evexia, we hold a deep-seated belief that every individual, regardless of where they find themselves on life's journey, is inherently valuable. Our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services stems from a genuine passion for what we do. Central to our ethos is a culture that places utmost importance on outstanding customer service, quality products, and enriching sessions.
Core Values
Keep our customers well-being as the core focus
Engage team members that deliver above average results
Treat people like you would like to be treated
In addition to our recent expansion to Rochester, Evexia Wellness Spa has been working with the consulting team at FranSource International based in Canton, OH in order to prepare the unique Evexia Wellness Spa brand for franchising. “We are thrilled to offer our unique concept as a franchise model to other prospective business owners and expect to launch our franchise opportunity in the next couple of weeks, said Ida Pesce. “Our brand concept was carefully designed to provide an upscale day spa experience combined with an affordable design and brand requirements. This allows future franchisees to leverage less loan debt when opening their Evexia Wellness Spa and drive profitability. We also offer an Evexia Day Spa & Medi Spa model that offers popular med spa services. We are excited that with the relationships we have developed with med spa equipment manufacturers, we are able to save our Evexia Wellness Spa & Medi Spa Franchise Owners approximately $150,000 to $200,000 off the typical retail prices.”
Visit www.evexia-wellnessspa.com/rochestermi to book your spa experience now.
Contact Info
Evexia Wellness Spa Two LLC
Ida Pesce
248-977-4066
ipesce@evexia-wellnessspa.com
Evexia Wellness Spa, a renowned leader in the day spa wellness industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second location in the vibrant city of Rochester, MI (Oakland Township) in August of 2025. This new expansion marks a significant milestone for the spa as it continues to bring premium services to a wider audience.
Located at 4986 N Adams Rd. Suite G, Rochester, MI (Oakland Township), the new Evexia Wellness & Medi Spa promises to be an oasis of tranquility and rejuvenation for local residents and visitors alike. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities and a team of expert service providers dedicated to offering excellence in both massage therapy and esthetic services, this second location aims to redefine the spa experience in the heart of Michigan.
"We are delighted to bring Evexia Wellness Spa's unique blend of luxury and wellness to Rochester," said Ida Pesce, Founder and CEO of Evexia Wellness Spa. "Our mission statement is, “Do all things in love,” taken from 1 Corinthians 16:14, and our continued focus will be to provide our guests with a sanctuary where they can escape from the stresses of everyday life and embark on a journey towards balance and renewal."
The grand opening event is scheduled for September/October and will feature exclusive tours of the spa, special discounts on services, prizes, and more. Guests can look forward to experiencing firsthand the signature treatments that have made Evexia Wellness Spa a destination of choice for those seeking relaxation and restoration.
Evexia offers a wide range of spa services including massages, facials, whole-body red-light services, laser hair removal, IPL Photofacial, Infrared sauna, salt booth, body contouring, microneedling, foot soaks and our relaxing wellness lounge.
To celebrate the launch of their Rochester location, Evexia Wellness Spa is offering an exclusive introductory promotion for first-time visitors. This limited-time offer presents an opportunity for new patrons to experience the luxury and serenity that define the Evexia experience.
For more information about Evexia Wellness Spa's new location in Rochester or to book an appointment, please visit www.evexia-wellnessspa.com/rochestermi. Once the promotional pre-sell links have booked up, the links will be removed, so book your appointment before they are gone.
About Evexia Wellness Spa:
At Evexia, we hold a deep-seated belief that every individual, regardless of where they find themselves on life's journey, is inherently valuable. Our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services stems from a genuine passion for what we do. Central to our ethos is a culture that places utmost importance on outstanding customer service, quality products, and enriching sessions.
Core Values
Keep our customers well-being as the core focus
Engage team members that deliver above average results
Treat people like you would like to be treated
In addition to our recent expansion to Rochester, Evexia Wellness Spa has been working with the consulting team at FranSource International based in Canton, OH in order to prepare the unique Evexia Wellness Spa brand for franchising. “We are thrilled to offer our unique concept as a franchise model to other prospective business owners and expect to launch our franchise opportunity in the next couple of weeks, said Ida Pesce. “Our brand concept was carefully designed to provide an upscale day spa experience combined with an affordable design and brand requirements. This allows future franchisees to leverage less loan debt when opening their Evexia Wellness Spa and drive profitability. We also offer an Evexia Day Spa & Medi Spa model that offers popular med spa services. We are excited that with the relationships we have developed with med spa equipment manufacturers, we are able to save our Evexia Wellness Spa & Medi Spa Franchise Owners approximately $150,000 to $200,000 off the typical retail prices.”
Visit www.evexia-wellnessspa.com/rochestermi to book your spa experience now.
Contact Info
Evexia Wellness Spa Two LLC
Ida Pesce
248-977-4066
ipesce@evexia-wellnessspa.com
Contact
Evexia Wellness Spa RochesterContact
Ida Pesce
248-977-4066
evexia-wellnessspa.com/rochestermi
Ida Pesce
248-977-4066
evexia-wellnessspa.com/rochestermi
Multimedia
Categories