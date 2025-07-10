THINKWARE Announces Prime Day Deals on Best-Selling Dash Cams
Many of THINKWARE's top dash cams and accessories will be on sale.
San Francisco, CA, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As part of Amazon Prime Day, THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam brand, is offering deep discounts on many of its most popular models — available during Prime Day and beyond. From July 7 through July 13, Prime members can score limited-time savings on dash cams that deliver next-level protection and cutting-edge features.
Whether you're upgrading your current setup or purchasing a dash cam for the first time, THINKWARE’s Prime Day deals offer a prime opportunity to add an extra layer of protection to your vehicle.
Featured Prime Day Deals (Available on Amazon Only):
- U3000 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $459.99 (MSRP: $549.99) – THINKWARE’s flagship model featuring 4K UHD recording, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and seamless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
- ARC: $169.99 (MSRP: $279.99) – THINKWARE’s latest release and most compact dash cam yet. This 2-channel front and rear system offers 2K 1440P QHD video quality, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, a 2.7” LCD touchscreen display, and more.
- Q200 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $159.99 (MSRP: $199.99) – Equipped with 2K QHD front and 1080P rear resolution, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
- F70 PRO: $79.99 (MSRP: $99.99) – A compact yet powerful dash cam offering Full HD 1080P resolution, 140° wide-angle coverage, WDR technology, and Super Night Vision for parking surveillance mode.
THINKWARE’s Prime Day sale also includes discounts on a wide range of dash cams and accessories. Highlights include the Q1000 2CH ($249.99), the iVolt Mini Battery Pack ($209.99), and the Radar Module ($79.99).
The Q200 3-Channel Rideshare Bundle is also on sale for $279.99, featuring a Multiplexer Box and Infrared Rear Camera designed for high-quality in-cabin recording — ideal for rideshare drivers.
In addition, shoppers can save on exclusive dash cam and battery bundles, including the U3000 2CH paired with the iVolt Xtra External Battery, and the U3000 2CH bundled with the iVolt Mini Battery Pack, both offering extended parking surveillance.
The savings continue with an additional week of deals running from July 14 through July 20, featuring even more discounted models, including the ARC, F200 PRO, Q200 1CH, and more.
All Prime Day deals are available through THINKWARE’s official Amazon store.
Shop the full sale at https://amazon.com/thinkware or learn more at https://thinkwarestore.com.
About THINKWARE
Founded in Korea in 1997, global IT corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM has become a market leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. The company has established a strong presence in sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
THINKWARE entered the U.S. market in 2014, bringing its world-class image processing technology and intuitive, user-friendly interfaces. Its dash cam products are now exported to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Japan.
THINKWARE has continued to impress the industry with its premium dash cam lineups, showcased at global exhibitions such as CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. At CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the iF Design Award, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
