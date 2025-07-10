Unique Immersive Show "Our House" Returns for Summer 2025

Battleground Productions presents a revival of their original play "Our House," a unique immersive experience set in and performed around a private residence in Southeast Olympia, a vantage point to explore the cosmos from a single perspective, from 11,000 year ago the heat death of the universe. The intersecting lives of the home’s inhabitants are witnessed over 90 years as they encounter love, loss and really good cocktails.