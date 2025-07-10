Unique Immersive Show "Our House" Returns for Summer 2025
Battleground Productions presents a revival of their original play "Our House," a unique immersive experience set in and performed around a private residence in Southeast Olympia, a vantage point to explore the cosmos from a single perspective, from 11,000 year ago the heat death of the universe. The intersecting lives of the home’s inhabitants are witnessed over 90 years as they encounter love, loss and really good cocktails.
Olympia, WA, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unique Immersive Show “Our House” Revived for July-August 2025
Battleground Productions is pleased to announce a summer revival of their critically-acclaimed Evening in Three Acts, Our House. Inspired by Thornton Wilder’s classic play Our Town, this unique immersive experience is back for a limited run beginning July 17th with a new production design and a new cast member joining the original company.
Our House is set in and performed around a private residence in Southeast Olympia, an inconspicuous rambler house that’s a vantage point to explore the cosmos from a single perspective, from 11,000 years ago to the heat death of the universe. The intersecting lives of the home’s inhabitants are witnessed over 90 years as they encounter love, loss and really good cocktails, all while taking in the world around them and the endless tides of time.
This original production is written and directed by John Longenbaugh (How to Be Cool, Arcana, Scotch and Donuts, Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Carol) and features Mathaeus Andersen, Meghan Goodman and Mark Waldstein, and joining the original cast in the roles of Callie and Bennie, Hannah Eklund.
Eklund has been part of Olympia’s theatre community for the better part of two decades –acting, directing, and serving on boards or on staff for Olympia Family Theater, Theater Artists Olympia, and Olympia Little Theatre.
The experience is limited to 14 audience members a night.
The 2024 production received rave reviews (“Nothing short of a triumph. By all means find yourself to Our House,” Margie Deck, Ineffable Twaddle; “enlarges what theatre can be,” James O’Barr, Oly Arts; “there’s also magic…a liveliness that theatre strives for” Gemma Wilson, Seattle Times) as well as a Critic’s Choice from Oly Arts.
Our House runs from July 17th to August 3rd Thursdays-Sundays at 7:30. Tickets for the show, which include a complimentary drink and snacks, are $39, and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com.
For additional details (including links to past reviews) go to battlegroundproductions.org.
