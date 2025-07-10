Compliance Standards LLC Releases July 2025 Research Agenda: New Insights on Healthcare IT Refresh, Hyperscaler Gaps, Crypto Risk, and Refurb Boom
Compliance Standards LLC has released its July 2025 research agenda, highlighting major shifts in ITAD and enterprise IT. New insights focus on the healthcare sector’s IT refresh, hyperscaler opportunities, crypto market risks, and soaring demand for refurbished systems. The report emphasizes ITAD’s role in cybersecurity, compliance, and ESG strategy as the sector enters a period of structural realignment.
Boston, MA, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Compliance Standards LLC today announced its July 2025 research agenda, spotlighting critical shifts across the IT asset disposition (ITAD) and enterprise infrastructure sectors. The latest edition of its Sector Pulse syndicated research explores how ITAD is moving from back-office utility to frontline risk control—driven by AI-readiness, compliance mandates, and ESG scrutiny.
“2025 marks a structural reset, not just a rebound,” said David Daoud, Principal Analyst and President of Compliance Standards. “Enterprise leaders are no longer viewing ITAD as disposal. It’s now part of the governance fabric—touching cybersecurity, ESG, and board-level accountability.”
The July research includes in-depth analyses on:
- The ongoing refresh of IT infrastructure in the healthcare sector, where cyber insurance and compliance are pushing ITAD to the forefront;
- The emerging opportunity in the hyperscaler ecosystem, where localized execution remains a weak link;
- The massive but volatile secondary demand from crypto mining operations, where reputational and compliance risks must be carefully managed;
- And the continued surge in demand for refurbished computers, particularly in value-conscious and ESG-aligned enterprise segments.
This month’s release also updates Compliance Standards’ Strategic Alignment Framework for ITAD CEOs, highlighting nine imperatives to navigate the bifurcated landscape ahead of 2026. Among them: integrating with clients’ information security management systems, shifting from transactional pricing to trust-based services, and building sales pipelines that engage ESG, audit, and compliance functions—not just IT.
About Compliance Standards LLC
Compliance Standards LLC is a research and advisory firm focused on sustainability, compliance, and risk in enterprise IT. Through syndicated research, executive briefings, and sector scans, the firm helps ITAD providers, CIOs, and ESG leaders align strategy with market realities.
Categories