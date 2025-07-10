Compliance Standards LLC Releases July 2025 Research Agenda: New Insights on Healthcare IT Refresh, Hyperscaler Gaps, Crypto Risk, and Refurb Boom

Compliance Standards LLC has released its July 2025 research agenda, highlighting major shifts in ITAD and enterprise IT. New insights focus on the healthcare sector’s IT refresh, hyperscaler opportunities, crypto market risks, and soaring demand for refurbished systems. The report emphasizes ITAD’s role in cybersecurity, compliance, and ESG strategy as the sector enters a period of structural realignment.