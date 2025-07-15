Unsolicited Press Releases "A Long Way from Anywhere: Living Off-Grid in the American West" by Norah Esty
Portland, OR, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Step into the wild with Norah Esty’s compelling new memoir, "A Long Way from Anywhere: Living Off-Grid in the American West. This candid and often humorous account follows Norah and her husband Jim as they trade city comforts and successful careers for the unpredictable challenges of off-grid life in remote Eastern Oregon.
With no rural background or homesteading experience, Norah and Jim dive headfirst into gardening, livestock, and the daily trials of self-sufficiency. From rams and rattlesnakes to cougars and chainsaws, their journey is a crash course in resilience, resourcefulness, and the art of embracing the unknown.
Inspired by the likes of Michael Pollan and Wendell Berry, Norah’s story is a testament to the joys and hardships of forging a new path far from the familiar. Readers will find themselves captivated by tales of wolves howling in the hills, mountain lions in the snow, and the stark realities of rural isolation. Through every misstep and triumph, Norah offers a heartfelt reflection on what it means to truly start over.
About the Author
Raised in Montana, Norah Esty began her career as a math prodigy, earning a Ph.D. from U.C. Berkeley and teaching across the country before settling off-grid in Oregon. Now, she spends her days writing poetry, raising sheep, and learning Icelandic.
Availability
A Long Way from Anywhere: Living Off-Grid in the American West is available in paperback at major retailers and independent bookstores nationwide starting July 8, 2025. The book is distributed by Asterism Books.
With no rural background or homesteading experience, Norah and Jim dive headfirst into gardening, livestock, and the daily trials of self-sufficiency. From rams and rattlesnakes to cougars and chainsaws, their journey is a crash course in resilience, resourcefulness, and the art of embracing the unknown.
Inspired by the likes of Michael Pollan and Wendell Berry, Norah’s story is a testament to the joys and hardships of forging a new path far from the familiar. Readers will find themselves captivated by tales of wolves howling in the hills, mountain lions in the snow, and the stark realities of rural isolation. Through every misstep and triumph, Norah offers a heartfelt reflection on what it means to truly start over.
About the Author
Raised in Montana, Norah Esty began her career as a math prodigy, earning a Ph.D. from U.C. Berkeley and teaching across the country before settling off-grid in Oregon. Now, she spends her days writing poetry, raising sheep, and learning Icelandic.
Availability
A Long Way from Anywhere: Living Off-Grid in the American West is available in paperback at major retailers and independent bookstores nationwide starting July 8, 2025. The book is distributed by Asterism Books.
Contact
Unsolicited PressContact
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
Categories