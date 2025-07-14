Cindy J. Pulfer’s Newly Released "My Summer with God" is a Heartfelt Memoir of Healing, Spiritual Growth, and Finding Peace Through Faith
“My Summer with God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy J. Pulfer is a powerful testimony of overcoming trauma and grief through the transformative love and guidance of God. Pulfer invites readers into an intimate journey of redemption and hope.
Sidney, OH, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Summer with God”: a touching and uplifting story of personal transformation. “My Summer with God” is the creation of published author, Cindy J. Pulfer, who lives in Middletown, Ohio. She has two sons and six grandchildren. Besides writing, she enjoys water aerobics.
Pulfer shares, "My Summer with God is a wonderful depiction of the power of resilience, personal growth, healing and forgiveness. It recounts Cindy J. Pulfer’s travel from a childhood of abuse and abandonment to motherhood pained by grief and loss, until she finally finds God's spirit and hears his still, quiet voice that surpasses all understanding. Cindy’s journey with God will inspire hope and peace where once there was none, where tragedy and sadness give way to God's ultimate mercy and compassion.
"Anessa Gilbride, LISW-S."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy J. Pulfer’s new book is an inspiring and emotional narrative that reminds readers of the ever-present strength found in faith and the grace of God.
Consumers can purchase “My Summer with God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Summer with God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
