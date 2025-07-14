Moses Hall’s Newly Released “Redemption Comes Before the Fall!: The Moses Hall Story” is a Powerful and Inspiring Memoir of Transformation and Hope
“Redemption Comes Before the Fall!: The Moses Hall Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Moses Hall is a compelling account of one man’s journey from a dark past, including incarceration, to redemption through faith, perseverance, and a renewed purpose in life.
Bridgeton, NJ, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Redemption Comes Before the Fall!: The Moses Hall Story”: a deeply personal and motivational memoir. “Redemption Comes Before the Fall!: The Moses Hall Story” is the creation of published author, Moses Hall, who, following his law career, attended Rehema Bible College and now serves as President of First Step Chaplain Services. He leads the implementation of the First Step Chaplain Service Second Chance Community-Based Adult Reentry Program, which supports individuals released from federal prison through the Life Connection Program. The program offers assisted living and helps participants rebuild their lives as law-abiding, productive citizens by fostering a supportive environment that eases the transition and encourages new community connections. Additionally, Mr. Hall serves on the Leadership Council of the National Small Business Association, is an assistant pastor at Total Resources International, and advises Christian-based organizations.
Hall shares, “Redemption comes before the fall!
“Perhaps grade school textbooks will be changed… Perhaps hope will be renewed.
The author of this book tells of life from a heart of darkness and emptiness to a life of spiritual abundance—the redemption of his spirit.
“By age eighteen, Hall was a convicted murderer sentenced to spend the next forty-five years of his life in the second-oldest prison in America. Hall was released from prison after seven years, went to law school, and proved to the State Bar of California that he was fit to practice law.
“Presently, Hall is a practicing attorney running two law offices in Southern California.
“Through his redemption process, Hall battles addiction after addiction. Each addiction attempted to create maladjustments in Hall’s spiritual spiral toward a connection with the God of His Understanding.
“The journey ends and life begins once Hall makes the connection. This book is suggested for any troubled soul searching for a purpose to change from troubled thinking to right thinking.
“A great gift for any person lost in the jungle of self-destruction!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Moses Hall’s new book offers hope and encouragement for those seeking transformation and redemption.
Consumers can purchase “Redemption Comes Before the Fall!: The Moses Hall Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Redemption Comes Before the Fall!: The Moses Hall Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
